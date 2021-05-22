AOC's and Her 'Squad's' Love Fest With Hamas Gives the Head of Simon Wiesenthal Center a Shocking Case of Deja Vu

The bombs between Israel and the Hamas terror group overseeing Gaza are quieted for the moment, but the rhetorical bomb-throwing is still going, especially in Washington, D.C.

The head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center is watching.

Rabbi Marvin Hier believes that some of the most virulent, anti-Semitic rhetorical attacks against Israel have come from the “leaders” of the Democratic Party, namely, the Squad.

Congressional representatives AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Presley have lobbed some of the most anti-Semitic verbal stink bombs against Israel in his view.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, dismissed the only democracy in the Middle East as an “apartheid state.”

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar claimed the Israelis are “terrorists,” conveniently leaving out of her anti-Israel screed that Hamas began the bomb-throwing.

Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid.

Congressional Rep. Ayana Pressley likened the living conditions of those in Gaza to the lives of “black folks” in America.

“Palestinians are being told the same thing as Black folks in America — there is no acceptable form of resistance. We are bearing witness to egregious human rights violations,” ⁦

@AyannaPressley

And AOC took issue with the idea that “Israel has a right to defend itself.” You read that right.

Blanket statements like these w/ little context or acknowledgement of what precipitated this cycle of violence – namely, the expulsions of Palestinians and attacks on Al Aqsa – dehumanize Palestinians & imply the US will look the other way at human rights violations. It’s wrong.

Indeed, The Squad supported a bill to deny military aid to Israel, so concerned they were that more Palestinians than Israelis had been killed in the eleven-day conflict. This wasn’t equity in their view.

They issued a statement:

For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions. At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.

We’ve seen the confluence of the organized Left and the pro-Islamist activists against Israel for many years. Most marches by antifa, anti-war activists, and the Left in general always have an anti-Israel component.

Now we’ve seen the attacks of Jews in New York City and Los Angeles that look eerily similar to antifa attacks we’ve seen in Portland and Seattle. The only thing different is the pattern of the cloth over their faces.

But Rabbi Hier, who prayed during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, doesn’t believe The Squad is on the right side of history. He told WMAL radio host Larry O’Connor that we’ve seen their reaction to Jews before in history.

The media knows very well that during the Holocaust it sat in silence, didn’t do anything. That includes the most famous newspapers, The New York Times did nothing and never covered the subject. We haven’t learned the lesson: if you do not speak out against hatred and anti-Semitism at the beginning, you pay at dear price at the end.

During World War II, when it was clear what Hitler was doing to the Jews, he one big supporter.

The Muslim Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, sided with Hitler.

Let’s not forget, we’re dealing with the Palestinians now with Hamas – most of the world doesn’t even know that in 1941 and ’42, one of the greatest supporters of Adolph Hitler was the Grand Mufti. Not only did he do radio broadcasts against the Jews, he met with Hitler, accompanied Himmler, visited concentration camps, and cheered the Nazis on. Here we are again.

He told O’Connor that if she lived during World War II, AOC would have worshiped the Grand Mufti and cheered him on.

He might be right.

Watch Rabbi Hier pray over the Inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017 below.