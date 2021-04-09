After Open Borders, High Crime, and Defunding Cops – Joe Chooses Now to go After Guns to Defend Ourselves

President Joe “Buy a Shotgun” Biden announced plans to “go it alone” on eroding gun rights on Thursday by announcing several executive orders. Biden issued diktats to regulate plastic gun “braces” for handicapped users, criminalize AR pistols, get tough on guns you can’t sell, and begin to federalize “red flag laws” that, by definition, deny citizens their right to due process.

Biden announced that rights, like that pesky Second Amendment, are not “absolute,” as PJ Media colleague Tyler O’Neill reported. Rather, they’re malleable or entirely replaceable by his lights.

Biden is doing this at the behest of the anti-Second Amendment groups as a political payback, even as America has become a much more dangerous place, thanks in large part to him and his party.

Biden announced his plans to begin putting the Second Amendment into the wood chipper at a Rose Garden ceremony on Thursday surrounded by gun control advocates, many of whom had lost loved ones to people using guns.

The effort to ebb away at American gun rights comes at an odd time, to say the least. It comes after Democrat billionaires’ efforts to bankroll district attorneys and attorneys general in key cities and states whose orders are to free criminals from jail, drop charges, and abolish bail. You can see the “fruits” of this work in cases out of Portland and Seattle.

Biden goes after guns at a time when big-city crime is exploding, in part because of the defund the police efforts brought to you by the Democratic Party shock troops of antifa and BLM. In cities such as Austin, Seattle, and Portland, officers have fled – retiring at alarming rates, resulting in longer response times and, in the case of Portland, the disbanding of the gun violence unit. That idea was a bust. It turns out that bad guys were still using guns and killing people so Portland just announced it was bringing the unit back from mothballs – just hours before Biden’s gun announcement.

Biden just opened the southern border of the country, letting in a record number of people who aren’t supposed to be here. Two Yemeni men on the terrorist watch list were arrested over the past few weeks amid the cartel goons and bad hombres of MS-13.

Good luck defending yourself.

Biden needs to “go it alone” on guns because he knows getting anything through the Senate will be politically next to impossible. But as PJ Media colleague Paula Bolyard points out, Joe plans to go after guns by appealing to a national “public health crisis.”

We got a long way to go. It always seems like we always have a long way to go. But I also — today, we’re taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis. Nothing — nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. They’re phony, arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we’re talking about.

Stop us if you’ve heard that nightmare before.

In addition to a series of executive orders, Biden announced his choice to lead BATFE, or, as the nearly 50-year-long politician called it, the “AFT,” which is actually an acronym for one of his favorite teachers’ unions. But do not be misled by his bumbling. The man who wanted to make Mr. “Beto” – “Hell, Yes, We’re Going to Take Your AR-15s” –O’Rourke his gun czar announced an even worse choice to head up the “AFT” on Thursday.

As our colleagues at Bearing Arms report, the man chosen to lead the efforts to go after guns is none other than David Chipman, a former ATF agent, who, up till now, worked with Gabby Giffords’ anti-gun group. Giffords and other anti-gun activists were present at the Biden’s presser on Thursday.

The idea of Chipman, who’s spent most of the past decade working for gun control groups like Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Giffords, in charge of the agency that oversees the nation’s firearm rules and regulations is “beyond the pale,” according to [Larry Keane, the general counsel and senior vice president of the National Shooting Sports Foundation]. In fact, the NSSF executive says he doesn’t believe that Chipman will have the votes to get confirmed in the Senate, though if he fails to get 51 votes Biden could still appoint him as acting director of the agency.

Chipman was among the shot-callers at Waco, Texas, Branch Davidian complex conflagration/disaster. He has a deep fear of people who believe they need guns to protect themselves and is an apparent ardent believer of wild conspiracy theories.

Handguns are involved in more gun-related violent crime than any other guns, but Biden and Chipman want to start treating “AR pistols” using the braces, as if they’re magically transformed into rifles, to force their regulation under the National Firearms Act. It’s a nibbling around the edges of gun control. Gun rights activists know there will be more to come and are in no mood to compromise.

Americans witnessed some of the most corrupt political chicanery in the last election, suffered year-long “emergency” lockdowns, watched illegal aliens pour over the borders, and George Floyd riots redux are expected soon. And Joe Biden can think of nothing more important than reducing the ability of Americans to defend themselves. In case you’re wondering, yes, you’re on your own.