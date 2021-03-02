BREAKING Y'ALL: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says 'Texas Is 100% Open.' Happy Independence Day!

Texans celebrated the state’s independence day with news that Governor Greg Abbott would re-open restaurants and businesses to full capacity—and repealed the statewide mask mandate.

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING. I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

Abbott ballyhooed the reopening on Twitter.

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING. I also ended the statewide mask mandate.

The Texas governor announced the reopening of the state at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, where he signed an executive order rescinding his other COVID restrictions.

CNN reported that Abbott proclaimed people smart enough and knowledgeable enough to take care of themselves and their families.

“Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility and caring for your family members, friends and others in your community,” Abbott said. “People and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces he is ending the statewide mask mandate and says all businesses can now open at 100% capacity. However, he stresses "personal vigilance is still needed to contain covid" and we should "continue following medical advice." pic.twitter.com/jmfOBGM9xC — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) March 2, 2021

The Recount wanted to make sure that everyone knows the CDC says it’s not a good time to relax the standards.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday: “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards …” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on Tuesday: “It is now time to open Texas 100%.” pic.twitter.com/OlOYhgOabN — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021

Texas joins 12 other states that don’t force people to wear masks.

Private businesses can require masks to be worn, and, of course, Texans can choose to wear them or not.

The reopening couldn’t come at a better time. Texas is under the microscope for its disastrous energy policy that left millions without power and stuck in icy homes.

Happy Independence Day!