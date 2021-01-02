New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Just Won the 'COVID Jackass of the Year Award' With His NYE 'French Laundry' Stunt

Before we launch into 2021 at warp speed and put the past year into the 2020 hurt locker, let us pause and reflect on the cringeworthy display that was New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New Year’s Eve “celebration.”

The mayor made a big show of ordering New Yorkers not to gather at Times Square for the annual ball drop.

COVID, you know.

Here is @BilldeBlasio telling people not to go to Times Square on New Year's Eve: pic.twitter.com/BLlAApVjn0 — Samantha Renck (@samantharenck) January 2, 2021

Now it must be said that it’s possible that Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray, the only New York City first lady to somehow misplace upwards of $900,000,000 in taxpayer money, thought their display on New Year’s Eve would be a boon to the NYC hostages locked down in their rent-controlled boxes. It’s possible.

It’s possible they thought, “We’ll dance to remind you people that better times are ahead! See how much fun we’re having in the crisp, fresh air of New York City while we’ve ordered you to stay away?”

You can imagine the mayor and his co-mayor saying to themselves, when a staffer brought up the idea of dancing at the nearly empty Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, “Yeah, that’s a great idea! They’re gonna love us!”

Instead, Bill de Blasio’s New Year’s Eve dance in Times Square was his latest French Laundry incident – he’s had several. That it was done badly completed the pitiable tableau.

Even Bravo TV’s Andy Cohen was aghast. Cohen co-hosted the CNN New Years countdown with Anderson Cooper, who boozily said as Cooper choked on a powerful shot of alcohol,

That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now! I just don’t need to see that at the beginning of 2021! Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!

New York has lost hundreds of thousands of citizens to other states, mostly Florida, because of the draconian lockdowns, which have done nothing to curb the coronavirus outbreaks. De Blasio has flouted his own rules such as going to the gym and going 11 miles from his taxpayer-provided home, which is in a park, to go walk in a Brooklyn park after telling everyone else to stay home.

As Twitter user “Catturd” noted it was a “Perfect example of socialism – City is shutdown except for the people shutting it down.”

Perfect example of socialism – City is shutdown except for the people shutting it down. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 1, 2021

De Blasio and his wife stayed for the J-Lo entertainment, just like the little people watching at home.

JLO X NYCMAYOR X FLONYC pic.twitter.com/NALUt3wdcV — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) January 1, 2021

They even got a close up of the entertainer.

Rome was burning, his subjects were fleeing the city for more freedom, and Nero de Blasio was dancing.

NYC Mayor LITERALLY dancing as city falls apart.https://t.co/nrwL9dbTAl — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) January 1, 2021

Twitter legend Iowa Hawk suggested a nice gift for de Blasio.

Retired Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill thought de Blasio’s move was on brand. Leading from behind is the mayor’s best move.

Bill De Blasio (Warren Wilhelm) was dancing in Times Square last night while New Yorkers were quarantined. And they voted him in. Twice. Play stupid games… — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) January 1, 2021

Doug Powers gave de Blasio a new “COVID Shutdown Jackass Hypocrite POS of the Year” award. That’s a lot to put on a lucite chunk, but we’re sure someone will try it.

Bill de Blasio swooped in at the last second to win the "Covid Shutdown Jackass Hypocrite POS of the Year" award (via @SamanthaRenck): pic.twitter.com/du4vIFpBdX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 2, 2021

The main point, of course, is that these so called leaders can’t follow their own rules. Maybe someone should inform on him to his special Stasi snitch line.

Bill de Blasio’s hypocrisy was shown on live TV for all to see. Even though it was on CNN, maybe someone, voters perhaps, actually saw it and might remember it at election time.