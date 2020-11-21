Newsom Wanted Snitches to Turn in Thanksgiving 'Scofflaws' But Several California Sheriffs Say They Will Not Comply

Snitches need not bother to inform on their neighbors who choose to flout California Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 lockdown orders this Thanksgiving because many of the sheriffs won’t enforce it.

The governor announced a month-long, pre-Thanksgiving lockdown this week, following his COVID rule-busting dinner party at The French Laundry restaurant on November 6th.

Newsom said case numbers are rising, though death counts are not.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm. It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

But despite the alarm bells, which we’ve all heard before, sheriffs, in ever-growing numbers, apparently believe that enforcing Thanksgiving dinner and COVID curfews doesn’t make much sense when they’re freeing prisoners because of COVID.

The Sacramento police and sheriff departments said they won’t enforce Newsom’s new orders — even in the seat of the state capital.

Newsom issued a ban on “non-essential businesses” and personal gatherings in the 41 of California’s 58 counties in the so-called “purple tier” – the worst category in the state’s new color-coded coronavirus alert system. Newsom also imposed a one-month-long 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew that is scheduled to end on December 21st.

Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles County Sheriffs have all announced they will not be the Thanksgiving police. Orange County Sheriff Dan Barnes put it this way:

Let me be clear – this is a matter of personal responsibility and not law enforcement. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will not be dispatched to, or respond to, calls for service to enforce compliance with face coverings, social gatherings or stay-at-home orders only. Deputies will respond to calls for potential criminal behavior and for protection of life or property.

In the Central Valley where four county sheriffs will not be playing Thanksgiving police, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said she had no desire to make “criminals out of normally law-abiding citizens.”

We have got our hands full with crime real crime issues and this is not a law enforcement issue.

She’s joined by Merced, Kings, and Tulare County sheriffs.

In Northern California, ABC 10 reports that 13 counties there won’t be enforcing the Thanksgiving dinner rules or the month-long curfew, including Sacramento County, home of the state capital where all of these rules are coming from. Sacramento police won’t be enforcing them, either.

In addition to the Sacramento law enforcement, eleven other county sheriffs and police departments will be focusing on actual criminal behavior during Newsom’s post-French-Laundry meal diktats.

San Diego is the skunk at the garden party, threatening to send out two-man enforcement teams to crack down on Thanksgiving revelers and curfew breakers.

The state’s huge homeless population is exempt from the rules. And, of course, as Instapundit points out, what are lockdowns anyway? Someone needs to make, deliver, and serve the people who stay at home or go to The French Laundry in violation of his own rules.