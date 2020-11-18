Photos Emerge of CA Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID Rule-BUSTING Double-Standard Dinner

We’re now getting a look at Gavin Newsom’s fancy, COVID-rule-breaking dinner party at Napa Valley’s chic restaurant The French Laundry. Photos of the dinner have emerged and been obtained exclusively by Fox News LA.

The double-standard-dinner featured the California governor flouting his own coronavirus orders days after he announced a crackdown on Thanksgiving and mere days before he and the governors of Washington and Oregon essentially shut down the entire Pacific Coast due to a rise in cases.

Apparently, the optics of the one-million-case peak since January were enough to pull the “emergency brake” on life in California for the proletariat but didn’t personally stress out Newsom, probably because he knows he has a low risk of getting coronavirus at a restaurant.

The governor apologized Monday for attending the dinner celebration for the lobbyist. The governor said “our family” (no kids appeared to be present) followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions [but] we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

He didn’t need to apologize and we don’t need him modeling behavior for us. What we need is an acknowledgment that we’re adults who know how to go out to dinner, wear a mask if we must, and wash our hands, too.

The dinner for Gavin’s buddy was a lot different than what the governor ordered for the proletariat’s Thanksgiving, as I previously reported.

Californians may not celebrate Thanksgiving inside. Their dinners must be held outside with at “least three sides of the space (or 75%) … open to the outdoors.” Guests, who are required to wear masks, are also required to be kept six feet apart if they take them off. That’s going to have to be a gigantic table. Guests from more than three families “are prohibited.” Those who pass the test may stay for only two hours. They shall not sing. […] They may not exert themselves.

So let’s compare his dinner at one of the country’s most expensive restaurants to his edicts for our turkey day.

Note several things about the photos below.

No masks are being worn. Odd, for a man who has insisted that Californians wear their masks between bites

They are sitting in tight alliance – “shoulder to shoulder” – at the table, instead of six feet apart

Almost all the guests are from about a dozen different families

They were not seated outside.

FOX News LA talked to a witness who said that the group was boistrous and loud – perhaps almost be as bad as exerting oneself or singing!

We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We've also reached out to the Governor's team for a response, and we got one. Full story tonight at 10pm only on @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

The woman who took the photos of Newsom, his wife, and the bougie party, was annoyed that he was not following his own rules, and that the group was so loud they bothered everyone else who was paying upwards of $350 for a prix fixe dinner. Then she noticed who was at the table and got mad.

“I just happened to look over and realize hey is that Gavin Newsom, who is that? And I did ask one of the waitresses and she confirmed it was, so I was able to take a couple of photos, I was able to document this especially since nobody was wearing a mask. It was a very large group of people shoulder to shoulder, something that he’s always telling us not to do so yeah it was a bit annoying for sure”, the woman said.

For months, California Governor Gavin Newsom has lectured, hectored, and annoyed us and pretended to feel our pain about the coronavirus lockdowns. But the truth is, his kids are in school, his business is still open, he’s got a huge yard for his kids to play in and a 12,000-square-foot house to play hide-and-seek in. And he thinks he’ll get a pass if he breaks all his own rules at The French Laundry. Meanwhile, he makes others suffer because he doesn’t trust them to conduct their own lives.

Me? I don’t want his apology. I want him to assume we’re as smart and careful as he is and get out of our way.