[Graphic Video] Seattle Protesters Find Out the Hard Way That It's Not Safe to Block Freeways at Night

Two Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters who blocked Interstate 5 through Seattle were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning when a driver careened around their homemade blockade and struck the two.

A small gathering of protesters in dark clothes parked three staggered cars across the lanes of traffic to block vehicles on one of the busiest corridors of traffic in the country. Even at 1:30 a.m., trucks and cars, trying to avoid the daytime traffic, traverse the busy freeway that is the main drag through the city, Western Washington, and to Canada to the north and to Oregon to the south.

It takes a special kind of stupid to want to block a freeway to make a political point – especially as holiday revelers are trying to get away for the holiday weekend. Seattle residents, as woke and left as they are, are sick and tired of these despotic agents provocateurs. The reckless and deadly takeover of part of Capitol Hill by the BLM and antifa protesters ended up with more people shot and killed by protester “security.” The CHOP zone, as they called it, was finally cleared out by the police, whom the protesters demanded be “defunded.”

Seattle “Abolish the Police” protesters immediately call … police

But 9-1-1 was the first phone call made by defund-the-police protesters after the driver struck their friends.

Police, firefighters and EMTs attended the scene. Two police cruisers pursued the driver after coming through. pic.twitter.com/ZAuHa2m4AL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

The freeway blockers ran after the car and beat on it. The driver, later described as a 27-year-old man, who was sober, fled for his life and was eventually stopped again by police.

Video is horrific

The collision was was horrific to watch as the speeding car struck the two women and flung them into the air. See the video below if you can stomach it.

The Associated Press reports that three young lives will forever be changed by this unnecessary incident.

A 24-year-old woman from Seattle suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old woman from Bellingham, Wash., had serious injuries, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Seattle, was in custody, Mead said, adding that impairment was not considered a factor. Charges remain under investigation, as does the motive and point of entry onto the interstate, but Mead said the unidentified man faced multiple felony charges and was suspected to have come on the wrong way on a ramp. Mead said troopers did not know whether it was a targeted attack.

Seattle protesters’ stupid stunts

Captain Mead said he hoped people would stop pulling these stupid stunts. “My hope is, as a result of this tragedy, protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the interstate because I cannot guarantee their safety, plain and simple.”

The protesting provocateurs began trying to close the freeways much earlier Friday evening during Independence Day getaway traffic.

#trafficalert I-5 closing from SR 520 to I-90 due to protests. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated if necessary.

See the incident below, but don’t say we didn’t warn you that it’s horrific.