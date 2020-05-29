Sen Ted Cruz Calls for Federal 'Criminal' Investigation of Twitter

Senator Ted Cruz, the Harvard-trained, nine-time winner at the U.S. Supreme Court, is calling for a criminal investigation into Twitter. And he’s being quite transparent about it. He’s laying out his case … on Twitter.

Exactly, @AjitPaiFCC. That’s why today I called on AG Barr & @stevenmnuchin1 to open a criminal investigation into @Twitter. https://t.co/tD54775hsU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2020

There are a lot of blowhards on Twitter. Ted Cruz is not one of them. The senator sent a letter to the Department of Justice and Department of Treasury on Friday afternoon calling for the criminal investigation into Twitter because it violates the U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Twitter’s Fact Check on Trump

Twitter has begun an effort to “fact-check” President Trump. It so far has flagged the president for his complaints about vote-by-mail fraud and his use of “violent” words about looters in Minneapolis. But it has kept on its platform every tin-pot dictator, including the Iranian ayatollahs, as you can see from the above tweets. Iran is the world’s number one state-sponsor of terrorism.

This isn’t a new issue for Cruz. Axios reports that Cruz and other senators in February requested that Twitter stop Iran’s leaders from using the platform. Twitter’s lawyer responded that they allow anyone of any political persuasion to openly be on its platform.

“Fundamental values of openness, free expression, public accountability, and mutual understanding matter now more than ever,” Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s legal, public policy & trust and safety lead, wrote. “Regardless of the political agenda of a particular nation state, to deny our service to their leaders at a time like this would be antithetical to the purpose of our company, which is to serve the global public conversation.”

But they do not accord “openness” and “free expression” to further “the global public conversation” to President Trump – without censoring him.

You could argue that the leaders who fling gay people off buildings have more rights on Twitter than President Trump.

Twitter’s Ayatollahs and Cruz’s Request

Cruz wrote in his letter that Twitter has given the notorious ayatollahs a platform in defiance of the US sanctions on Iran.