Of All People to Forget a Mask – VA Governor Northam Goes to the Beach Without One

Of all people caught without a mask, Governor Ralph Northam was sans mask while visiting Virginia Beach on Sunday. He was there to make sure people were properly socially distancing and, if needed, wearing a mask to fight the spread of COVID-219.

The governor plans to announce on Tuesday whether he’ll make masks mandatory, an issue that has especially roiled residents, who want the state to open back up. On Friday he preached that masks “could literally save someone’s life.”

Northam posed for non-socially-distanced selfies without a mask with people who thought it was great the governor was there checking up on them.

Here's Gov. Ralph Northam social distancing with a mask on at the beach today… you know… like he tells everyone else to do. pic.twitter.com/8IUEGYH0GI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 23, 2020

For Governor Blackface, as he’s sometimes known due to his medical school antics of dressing up as black people using shoe polish (“…I don’t know if anybody has ever tried that, but you cannot get shoe polish off”), or donning a KKK sheet, failing to wear a mask is especially ironic.

Gov. Northam, do I have to wear a mask, or will shoe polish do? pic.twitter.com/lmSGfZ8eIG — Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) May 22, 2020

Northam’s spokeswoman said that the governor’s lack of social distancing made it important for him – and everyone – to carry a mask at all times.

“He was outside yesterday and not expecting to be within six feet of anyone. This is an important reminder to always have face coverings in case situations change — we are all learning how to operate in this new normal, and it’s important to be prepared.”

Or, maybe he’s like many politicians who talk up the pandemic threat and don’t live by their own rules, like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio going to the gym, when they were closed to everyone else and the Chicago mayor getting her hair done when salons were closed.

In April, Northam demonstrated the best way to put on masks.

Republican House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert tweeted to Northam, “Physician, heal thyself.”

When Northam, a pediatrician, isn’t talking up saving lives by wearing masks, he’s talking up killing live babies after they’re born—in other words, infanticide. Just call him Dr. Death.

Northam ran across an acquaintance while at Virginia Beach as well. They posed for a selfie and she patted his back.

No mask for Gov. Northam https://t.co/tJ8mUBJ8yS via @powerlineUS And before Northam, D gov. of VA, decides to require masks, he may want to consider conflicting info on wearing masks: Type, where, when. It's not 100% valuable. — Janet Beihoffer (@JBeihoffer) May 25, 2020

Northam later gamely suggested that breaking his own rules was a teachable moment.

“We just have to continue to remind people that we want to keep the social distance of 6 feet apart. That’s a challenge for a lot of folks because they’re just not used to doing that.”

Virginia has had 1,135 people die from the coronavirus. According to one report, the way Virginia conflates its testing numbers—diagnostic and serology—confuses the overall trend of the disease. Northam claims it does not.

