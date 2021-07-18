Virginia PTA Staffer Faces the Music for Wishing Death on CRT Opponents

On Thursday, a communications staffer for the Virginia Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and a first vice president at the Fairfax NAACP in Fairfax, Va., shocked Americans across the country by wishing death on opponents of Marxist critical race theory (CRT). The Virginia PTA showed some spine and demanded her resignation. However, it seems the local NAACP has not taken any disciplinary action against her.

Michelle Leete, the woman in question, went on a diatribe against parents who oppose CRT in schools, declaring them “anti-live-and-let live people” and then declaring, “Let them die!” Leete served as the vice president of communications for the Fairfax County PTA and as vice president of training at the Virginia PTA. She apparently still serves as first vice president of the Fairfax County NAACP.

Leete made her infamous declaration in front of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) at a counter-protest against Parents Defending Education‘s “STOP CRT RALLY.” A Fairfax parent, Asra Nomani, whose son graduated from school in Fairfax and helps with the anti-CRT group, filmed Leete’s horrific remarks.

“So let’s meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk. Let’s not allow any double downing on lies. Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve,” Leete declared.

“Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-and-let live people. Let them die,” she shouted, to cheers and applause. “Don’t let these uncomfortable people, don’t let these uncomfortable people deter us from our bold march forward.”

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be 🧨 tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021

Leete may be surprised to hear that 61 percent of voters told Harvard that elementary schools should not teach kids “that America is structurally racist and is dominated by white supremacy,” the upshot of CRT. This noxious ideology strains to find racism in everything, demonizes white people as oppressors, and coddles black people as victims. In fact, black Florida mother Keisha King argued that CRT harms even the black people it intends to help. CRT has launched a civil war in education, and a broad coalition of parents of all races stands against this noxious ideology.

Leete not only wished death on those who oppose CRT, but she attributed horrific motives to them, as well, in a malicious smear campaign.

Leete’s statement accused CRT opponents of also opposing history, equity, science, health care, the environment, and a host of utterly unrelated issues. While many conservatives do oppose climate alarmism and oppose socialized medicine, those positions do not represent opposition to the environment or health care, and they have seemingly have nothing to do with CRT.

However, by including these disparate issues, Leete let the cat out of the bag. Marxist CRT uses claims of “structural racism” as an excuse to upend society and inspire a cultural revolution. Leftists use climate alarmism in a similar way — using predictions of imminent doom to terrify people into making drastic changes that enrich the climate industrial complex and justify their power grabs.

Marxism is all about power.

In any case, the Virginia PTA rightly cut ties with Leete.

“Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as Vice President of Training,” the Virginia PTA announced in a statement. “While [Leete was] not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday, July 15, 2021.”

The Fairfax County Parents Association shared the Virginia PTA statement on Twitter, noting that “Ms. Leete is still serving as the VP for [the Fairfax NAACP].”

Virginia PTA requests and receives the resignation of Michelle Leete due to her comments wishing the death of parents who disagree with her. Ms. Leete is still serving as the VP for @FairfaxNAACP . pic.twitter.com/tkMpgoU6v1 — Fairfax County Parents Assocation (@FFXParentsAssoc) July 17, 2021

While many on the Left have obfuscated the issue of CRT, claiming that concern about it is a “conspiracy theory” or even a manifestation of white “privilege” (effectively erasing the black parents, black teachers, and Asian organizations that have rightly condemned CRT), it seems the Virginia PTA has come to its senses, at least when it comes to Leete.

However, the Virginia PTA has taken steps to defend CRT. This year, the Fairfax County School board eliminated the admissions test at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), the top-performing high school in the nation. The move increased the numbers of blacks, Hispanics, and whites entering TJ, at the expense of Asian students. When outraged parents spoke up against CRT and won a majority at the Parent Teacher Student Association, the Virginia PTA moved to dissolve the group.

The fact that the NAACP hasn’t yet condemned Leete is particularly damning. Even if the NAACP follows the Virginia PTA’s lead on Leete, CRT advocates will continue their crusade to infiltrate schools and subvert the education of America’s children.

Leete revealed the ugly face of CRT in education. It’s high time American parents stand up against this threat.