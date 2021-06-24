Joe Biden Nominates a SECOND DOJ Lawyer With Hunter Biden Ties...

For a second time, President Joe Biden has nominated a lawyer for the Department of Justice (DOJ) with ties to Hunter Biden, the president’s scandal-plagued son, and the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian company that tapped Hunter Biden for its board, Burisma.

On Friday, Biden nominated Hampton Dellinger, a Yale Law School graduate and former deputy attorney general in North Carolina, to serve as assistant attorney general for DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy. Dellinger’s LinkedIn profile lists his experience as a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner between May 2013 and November 2020. Hunter Biden worked as a counsel at the same firm, starting in 2010 and reportedly leaving in 2017.

In 2014, Hunter Biden brought Burisma to Boies Schiller Flexner as a client. That same year, he joined Burisma’s board, despite his lack of experience in Ukraine and the gas business. Burisma reportedly paid Hunter Biden $83,333 per month.

Recommended: Laptop BOMBSHELL: Hunter Biden Introduced His Dad to Business Cronies in 2015

“I brought Burisma to Boies Schiller Flexner. … They wanted to see whether Burisma was legit or plagued with corruption before taking them on,” Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir, Beautiful Things.

Dellinger worked on the Crisis Management and Government Response team at Boies Schiller Flexner according to emails from Hunter Biden’s hard drive, reported the Washington Free Beacon. The emails reportedly show that law firm partner William Isaacson arranged a dinner at his home for members of that response team in March 2014.

In one email, Isaacson wrote that Biden, Dellinger, and several others had confirmed their attendance at the party. The next day, Heather King, another partner at the firm, asked Biden if he would be available to meet with the response team. Biden introduced Burisma as a possible client for the firm the following month.

While Dellinger’s involvement with any Burisma work remains unclear, archived links to the law firm’s Crisis Management and Government Response webpage show him listed along with a dozen firm lawyers in June 2014 and beyond.

Federal authorities have been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018, reportedly focusing on his taxes and perhaps his foreign business dealings. According to the DOJ’s website, the mission of the Office of Legal Policy, which Dellinger would head, is to “serve as the primary policy advisor to the Attorney General.”

Before nominating Dellinger, President Biden nominated another Hunter-Biden linked lawyer, Nicholas McQuaid, to temporarily lead the DOJ’s criminal division. McQuaid worked closely with one of Hunter Biden’s criminal defense lawyers, Chris Clark. McQuaid has recused himself from taking part in any Hunter Biden-related matters.

Hunter Biden’s plum gig at Burisma raises serious questions about influence peddling. Recently released emails show that Hunter introduced at least one Burisma executive to his father. It wasn’t just Ukraine, either: Hunter Biden raked in serious dough, seemingly cashing in on his father’s influence in Kazakhstan and China, as well. Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of Hunter’s, claimed that Joe Biden was personally involved in some of the China deals.

Meanwhile, as Joe Biden nominated Dellinger to serve at the DOJ, Hunter Biden is planning to sell his artwork at inflated prices — to secret buyers.

Recommended VIP: Here’s How We Know Joe Biden Didn’t Get the Ukraine Prosecutor Fired to Protect Hunter

Has he no shame? Well, it certainly seems like he doesn’t. Not only did Hunter Biden date his late brother’s widow, but he cheated on her with a stripper — and got her pregnant! In his memoir, he wrote that he had “no recollection” of his baby’s mother. Ouch.