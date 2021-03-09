'Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden' Is Outraged — OUTRAGED — That Biden Is Who He Said He Was

Sometimes, actual news is the best satire. Those of us pro-life evangelicals who have been paying attention for the past four, eight, and twelve years know that the likes of Barack Obama and Joe Biden are not exactly moderates when it comes to abortion. Heck, Obama tried to force a group of Catholic nuns — the Little Sisters of the Poor, for crying out loud! — to pay for abortifacient contraceptives. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden pledged to reinstate that policy, and so much more.

In fact, Biden reversed himself on the Hyde Amendment, which protects pro-life taxpayers from funding abortion. A supporter of Hyde for decades, Biden pledged to eliminate it if he became president, and the COVID-19 relief Democrat wish-list give-away bill explicitly excluded the Hyde Amendment.

Biden pledged to reverse the Mexico City Policy, which prevents taxpayers from funding abortion overseas. He chose Kamala Harris — who prosecuted pro-life journalists, demanded pro-life groups hand over their donor lists, and demonized pro-life Trump nominees for their faith — to be his running mate. Biden is so radical on abortion that he received a scathing rebuke from the head of the U.S. Catholic bishops, even though he is the second Roman Catholic* president.

So, gentle reader, perhaps you can forgive me if I laugh uproariously at the idea that a group called “Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden” not only exists but pretends to be in high dudgeon over the fact that Joe Biden is behaving like, well, Joe Biden.

“We are very disappointed about the COVID-19 relief package’s exclusion of the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding bipartisan policy that prevents taxpayer funding for abortion. We’re even more upset that the Biden administration is supporting this bill,” the group declared in a recent statement.

Gee, I wonder why Joe Biden — who explicitly campaigned on getting rid of the Hyde Amendment — would possibly support a bill that excludes the Hyde Amendment?

As PJ Media’s Stephen Green would say in his Insanity Wrap, the craziest person in the world today is the person who didn’t see this coming.

“As pro-life leaders in the evangelical community, we publicly supported President Biden’s candidacy with the understanding that there would be engagement [with] us on the issue of abortion and particularly the Hyde Amendment,” the group said. “The Biden team wanted to talk to us during the campaign to gain our support, and we gave it on the condition there would be active dialogue and common ground solutions on the issue of abortion. There has been no dialogue since the campaign.”

“We feel used and betrayed and have no intention of simply watching these kinds of efforts happen from the sidelines. Many evangelicals and Catholics took risks to support Biden publicly. President Biden and Democrats need to honor their courage,” the group added.

Hilariously, the organization demanded that Democrats betray their core constituency and add the Hyde Amendment to the bill. “If this is not done it will raise the question of whether or not we are still welcome in the Democratic Party,” the group concluded.

Seriously, were these people under a rock for the past four years? In 2017, DNC Chairman Tom Perez declared that abortion is “non-negotiable” for Democrats. Literally, he said that pro-life people are not welcome in the Democratic Party.

Democrats have been calling the Hyde Amendment “racist” for years now. The Left has demonized every pro-life policy President Donald Trump put in place, no matter how popular it may be. Joe Biden has made himself the poster boy of the abortion movement. What did these “pro-life evangelicals” think was going to happen?

“Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden” claims to have been snookered. If the words in this organization’s name are anything but meaningless, these “pro-life leaders” only snookered themselves.

*Biden is a self-declared practicing Roman Catholic, and he does attend mass. However, many Roman Catholics would dispute his level of faithfulness, given his radical positions on abortion.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

