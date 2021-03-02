BREAKING: Kayleigh McEnany Joins Fox News

On Tuesday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner announced that former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined Fox News.

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner said. In the interview, McEnany spoke about joining the White House press team a few months after giving birth to her daughter.

McEnany offered full-throated defenses of President Donald Trump’s policies as he faced relentless demonization from the legacy media. The legacy media also attacked McEnany a great deal, twisting her words on school reopening. McEnany even got locked out of her Twitter account for sharing The New York Post‘s Hunter Biden bombshell last year.

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Triggered) falsely accused McEnany of belittling her by leaving out AOC’s title, McEnany set her straight. As Stephen Kruiser said, watching McEnany set the legacy media straight was a “never-ending delight.”

In her first post-White House interview, McEnany gave Faulkner her personal story of the January 6 Capitol riot. She told Faulkner that she had expected a peaceful protest but watched in shock as some protesters broke away and violently attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“I think at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace,” McEnany recalled. “We had been to hundreds of rallies — I’ve probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens — and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.”

“And then as those events transpired, it was disbelief, shock, somber, sad, horrified by the violence, and it was a very hard, difficult day in the White House, there is no doubt,” she said.

Trump supporters who have grown anxious about a perceived shift in Fox News’ coverage will take reassurance from the network’s decision to hire McEnany, whose fiery defenses of Trump’s agenda made conservatives proud.

Watch Faulkner’s announcement below.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.