'Biden 2020,' 'BLM,' Anarchist Sign Spray-Painted on Garage Door Amid Suspected Arson Attack

In the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, a Minneapolis family awoke to find their garage on fire. They rushed to get everyone out of the house, which only suffered minor damage. After the fire, they saw three symbols spray-painted on the garage door: the anarchist A, “BLM” for Black Lives Matter, and “Biden 2020.”

“I heard just a big, loud boom, or a bang,” Denis Molla, the husband, father, and homeowner, told the Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO. “The first thing for me was my kids, my wife. What’s going on?”

Molla said he believed arsonists targeted his home because he had two 3 X 5 Trump flags on his trailer and his truck. The fire burned his garage, his trucks, and his trailer.

Molla said he saw three people running from the home, ostensibly the perpetrators. Instead of chasing them, he focused on saving his family, getting his children — ages 2 and 5 months — out of the house.

“Our family’s safe, that’s the main thing. All this is material, it’s all material. It’s not as important as our family,” Molla said.

Deana Molla, Denis’ wife, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that someone appeared to be investigating her husband’s truck — which had the Trump flag displayed on it — about ten days before the attack. The person “drove by slowly and took pictures.” Denis Molla later found feces left at his vehicle after he went on a water break.

“I think things have gotten way out of control,” the husband told the Star-Tribune. Denis Molla was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States at age 4. “I’m not one of those confrontational people. … I just feel very sorry for my parents, just because they wanted to leave the USSR for us to have a better future and life in America. … For them to see me express my beliefs as a Republican, it’s crazy to think it came down to this.”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden condemned the arson and looting in the wake of the George Floyd protests, but he remained silent on the violent riots for weeks, instead deciding to attack President Donald Trump for sending federal officers to defend the federal courthouse in Portland. Recently, Biden again condemned lawlessness, but he singled out “right-wing militias” and did not condemn or even mention the antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters who terrorized Portland for more than 100 nights and wreaked havoc in cities across the country.

Left-leaning media outlets and politicians referred to the destructive and occasionally deadly riots as “mostly peaceful protests,” apparently because they sympathized with the leftist goals of the rioters. President Donald Trump has condemned Biden and others for giving “moral aid and comfort” to the rioters.

Biden supporters suggested that the arson attack and the “Biden 2020” spray-paint are a hoax.

“By Monday next week at the very latest, it’ll be revealed this white family tagged their own house with this s**t. There’s not a soul in America who would tag ‘Biden 2020’ on anything,” transgender activist Charlotte Clymer, a staunch Biden backer, tweeted.

Many Americans have perpetrated fake hate crimes, most notoriously former Empire star Jussie Smollett, who claimed that white attackers put a noose around his neck and dumped bleach on him out on the streets of Chicago on one of the coldest nights of the year. The men who accosted Smollett had been black — and it appears that he paid them to carry out the fake hate crime.

It is plausible that the “Biden 2020” arson attack was staged. After all, it is unlikely a true Biden supporter would want to tarnish the candidate’s name and campaign by explicitly linking it with such an attack. However, the events of this summer also make it quite plausible that leftist agitators targeted the Mollas’ home for vandalism and arson.

While many agitators have condemned “institutional racism,” the riots have victimized the black community. The destruction disproportionately hit black communities in Kenosha, Wisc., Minneapolis, and Chicago. The riots destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. At least 26 Americans have died in the riots, most of them black.

For these and other reasons, many black leaders have denounced the official Black Lives Matter movement, the founders of which have described themselves as “trained Marxists.” Over 100 black pastors recently condemned the Black Lives Matter movement and urged Nike to distance itself from it.

The police are investigating the “Biden 2020” arson. If this was a fake hate crime, its falsity will likely come to light.

