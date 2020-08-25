News & Politics

Armed Citizens Gear Up to Defend Businesses as BLM Rioters Burn Kenosha, Target Cops

By Tyler O'Neil Aug 25, 2020 10:58 AM EST
Violent and destructive Black Lives Matter riots continued to wreak havoc in Kenosha, Wisc., on Monday night following a police shooting of a black man on Sunday. Rioters continued to loot, pillage, and burn while others charged at police officers and national guardsmen, setting off fireworks and using umbrellas as weapons. Fed-up citizens who agree with the Black Lives Matter movement geared up to defend homes and businesses, carrying guns and wearing armor to intimidate rioters.

“That attempted murder of that citizen was wrong,” one young man geared up to defend property in Kenosha said of Jacob Blake, the black man shot on Sunday. “And I’m all for protest, but you can’t be destroying your neighbors’ houses and businesses.”

A black woman rioter yelled at him in response.

“We’re trying to stop them from hurting their own community, man,” one of the armed citizens told Townhall’s Julio Rosas.

These citizens put themselves in harm’s way to protect their neighbors’ homes and businesses from destructive rioters.

Kenosha riots, part 2

On Sunday night, the riots began outside the Kenosha Police Department. On Monday night, it appears they began outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

“Rioters used umbrellas to advance towards the Kenosha County Courthouse to throw projectiles and fireworks, police then used less-than-lethal rounds to make them fall back,” Rosas tweeted. His videos showed the National Guard defending the courthouse.

Police used tear gas to break up the mob.

Later, the mob went from business to business, breaking in and looting. Rioters broke into and looted Budget Motors.

Rioters broke into Boost Mobile. According to a video captured by Brendan Gutenschwager, a woman triumphantly shouted, “I got the phone cases!” as she exited the looted business.

Rioters also used baseball bats to smash street lights and crosswalk signals in their unguided rage.

Rioters set cars on fire. Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer estimated that at least 40 cars had been destroyed on one city block alone.

Videos show wanton fires and destruction.

Schaffer shared before and after photos of B&L Office Furniture, one of the small businesses torched in the riots.

A fire at a mattress store reportedly spread to a bodega and a Mexican restaurant.

One of the rioters pointed a pistol in Shaffer’s face as he recorded the riots on the ground.

Some citizens tried to explain to the rioters that “people have their lives in these businesses,” but the rioters would not listen. “A furniture store is the police? A dealership is the police?” a local man asked. “We’ll burn your shop down, too!” the rioters shouted as he drove away.

The rioters left a post-apocalyptic hellscape in their wake.

Governor refuses to condemn the violent riots

Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisc.) addressed the shooting of Jacob Blake in a press conference on Monday, championing the Black Lives Matter movement and police reform but refusing to condemn the violent riots.

He did manage to fit in a dig at “Republican leadership” in the state legislature, calling for a special session to pass police reform legislation. “This is not the time for politics,” he added after condemning Republicans. “We must rise to this movement and this moment [with] a fierce commitment to disrupt the cycle of systemic racism and bias.”

“We also stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with black Wisconsinites,” the governor said. “We are all reminded that racism is a public health crisis.”

He did address protesters directly at one point, saying that if Wisconsinites decide to protest, “please do so peacefully, and please wear your masks and keep social distance as best you can.”

It is despicable that Evers did not once condemn the destructive and violent riots that left Kenosha burning on Sunday night. It seems unlikely he will denounce the riots on Monday night, either.

Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes Address WIsconsinites Following Kenosha Shooting

Posted by Governor Tony Evers on Monday, August 24, 2020

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

