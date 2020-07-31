Black Conservative Journalist Stabbed by Antifa: 'They Don't Really Care About Black Lives'

Andrew Duncomb, a black conservative journalist stabbed during the antifa riots in Portland on Saturday, insisted that the man who stabbed him is a member of antifa and insisted, “They don’t really care about black lives.” He said he was doxxed 17 hours before he arrived in Portland. He said this attack should serve as a wake-up call regarding the true threat of antifa.

“I … want to turn this into a message, to tell everybody that they need to wake up and people need to start exposing Antifa for who they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization who is actively deploying an assault against our democracy,” Duncomb told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

The journalist insisted that antifa is using the Black Lives Matter slogan as a front. “They don’t really care about Black lives, they are using BLM as a front to carry out the senseless acts of assault against this country,” he insisted.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, 43-year-old Blake D. Hampe allegedly stabbed Duncomb. According to Portland Police, bystanders held Hampe down until police arrived. “Police attempted to create a crime scene but were unable to due to the aggressive crowd behavior and lack of community cooperation. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury, and the suspect was arrested,” the cops reported.

Police arrested Hampe and on felony assault charges.

“I was stabbed by a known Antifa member by the name of Blake Hampe,” Duncomb told Carlson. “I felt like I was stabbed, or targeted, specifically due to my location being doxxed … 17 hours before I arrived.”

People need to start exposing Antifa for who they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization who is actively deploying an assault against our democracy. pic.twitter.com/oYXFL8PrSQ — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 31, 2020

Antifa rioters have caused havoc in Portland for more than 60 nights, often attacking the federal courthouse with mortar fireworks and other incendiary devices. The Department of Homeland Security has dispatched extra federal officers to protect the courthouse and some have accused federal officers of using illegal tactics to “snatch” people off the street without charging them. These claims are concerning, but there appear to have only been two incidents of alleged misconduct. Contrary to the loud protestations of Democrats, any abuses do not appear to be ongoing.

Duncomb said he came to Portland in order to document the riots but he found himself targeted due to his outspoken support for Trump.

“Anytime I come to film, they know that it destroys their narrative and it goes against what they are trying to promote,” he insisted.

In a video of the incident, Duncomb approaches Hampe and asks, “Hey, buddy, why are you following us?” Then Hampe stabs him in the back.

WHERE IS THE MEDIA? Drew Duncomb, a Black Conservative Videographer, was STABBED by Antifa in Portland on Saturday. Since mainstream media is mostly owned by Democrats, his story didn’t fit their narrative. Imagine the national outrage if @SpaceForceUSA_ was a Leftist! pic.twitter.com/34y5OeCbao — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 31, 2020

Hampe allegedly stabbed Duncomb in the back, missing his spinal cord by inches.

“It was kind of a traumatic experience and I can’t remember if he said anything specifically to me,” Duncomb said. “Once I got stabbed, my body kind of went into shock and into fight mode so I remember getting up after I hit the ground from falling and looking at him specifically.”

While Duncomb focused on keeping pressure on the wound, he heard the attacker say to his friend, “Do you want to get shanked up next, too?”

The conservative journalist claimed that the blade Hampe used “appeared to be seven inches long.” He said it was “a miracle” he recovered.

“The knife went in about 4 to 5 inches into my side and he ended up missing everything and remarkably I didn’t require surgery. Just a lot of blood, pain,” Duncomb explained.

According to Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, Hampe has a child porn conviction on his record.

Here is video showing Blake David Hampe, a protester with a child porn conviction, getting dragged to law enforcement after he allegedly stabbed black conservative activist @SpaceForceUSA_. Hampe was beaten by a mob before being handed to the police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q2UcJvpObU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Watch Duncomb’s interview with Tucker Carlson below.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.