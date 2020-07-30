News & Politics

VIDEO: The Devastation of Portland's Federal Courthouse After 61 Nights of Violent Riots

By Tyler O'Neil Jul 30, 2020 9:44 PM EST
Portland riots (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Wednesday night marked the 61st straight night of violent antifa riots outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. Rioters threw the first mortar firework just before 11 p.m., and federal law enforcement cleared the area in the wee hours of the morning.

KGW News photojournalist Eric Patterson toured the area just in front of the federal courthouse and captured a video of the graffiti, burnt trash, and various signs of violence from the night before.

Let’s just say this wasn’t exactly a “peaceful protest.”

Thanks to the hard work of federal agents who have defended this courthouse every night, facing lasers in their eyes, mortar firework attacks, and getting pelted by various projectiles, the federal courthouse in Portland has not yet burned down.

Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, argued that rioters “were more quickly repelled” on Wednesday night “because they lacked the huge crowds that gave them better cover to commit acts of violence.”

ORWELLIAN: Portland Mayor Claims Officers’ Tear-Gas Response to Arson Completely Unprovoked

U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams condemned a journalist for refusing to call the violent attacks what they are.

“These aren’t late-night demonstrations. This is criminal activity. There’s a difference,” he said. “You seem unwilling to call people engaged in criminal conduct as criminals, as opposed to lawful protesting. There needs to be a distinction made between lawful, constitutionally-protected protest, and this. This is unlawful.”

For Thursday night, Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.) finally allowed Oregon State Police to join federal officers to protect the federal courthouse. As Ngo tweeted, “This should have been the arrangement months ago but the state & city governments hate Trump so much they refused to protect federal property.”

The new arrangement should weaken the antifa rioters, but the violence is likely to continue.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

