Seattle's CHOP Antifastan Turns Bloody Again: Second Shooting in Less Than 48 Hours

On Sunday night, gunshots erupted in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) Occupied Protest (CHOP), also known as Antifastan, less than 48 hours after a previous shooting left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Seattle Police Department, detectives are investigating the Sunday night shooting of a 17-year-old male near Cal Anderson Park.

“At 10:03 PM, police were monitoring a demonstration which had marched from the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area to the West Precinct at 8th and Virginia in downtown Seattle,” the police blotter reported. “The march was returning to Capitol Hill when SPD’s 911 Center received multiple reports of gunfire near Cal Anderson Park.”

“To ensure the safety of medical personnel, police staged with Seattle Fire at the edge of the CHOP area and were gathering information about where the shooting victim was located when they learned he had been transported in a private vehicle to Harborview Medical Center,” the report added. “Police received reports of a possible second injured person but were unable to confirm that there were any additional victims.”

The 17-year-old boy got shot in the arm and he reportedly declined to speak with detectives.

“The Seattle Police Department is responding to 911 calls all over the city, including inside the CHOP. For 911 calls from within CHOP, officers will attempt to coordinate contact with victims and witnesses outside the protest zone,” the police report concluded.

The Seattle Times reported that firefighters arrived at 10:46 p.m., and went to a predesignated staging location near the perimeter of the protest zone. A few minutes later, they learned that the injured boy had been taken away in a private car.

This shooting followed another incident on Saturday morning. This earlier CHOP shooting killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured a 33-year-old man in the area. The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Raz Simone, who became infamous for acting like something of a warlord back when CHOP went by the name CHAZ, complained that “medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged.”

Medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged. They let our bro bleed out for 30 minutes till he died. Fuck politics. Fuck your currupt system. pic.twitter.com/PMwxU9yEzd — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Yet a police camera reveals that cops attempted to reach the shooting victims but found themselves blocked by CHOP protesters. In shooting incidents, the Fire Department often attends to victims surrounded by a police escort. If CHOP/ Antifastan residents don’t let police through, they block the Fire Department from safety attending to a victim.

As the cases of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor show, local police departments need reform. But far-left calls to defund the police or abolish them altogether would have devastating consequences. The recent shootings in CHOP only serve to illustrate how important police truly are.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.