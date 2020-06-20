Report: Seattle's Breakaway CHOP Is Now a Murder Scene UPDATED

If you listen to much of the media, Seattle’s anarchist-occupied section is part street party, part SJW indoctrination center. It’s certainly the latter, but it’s perhaps less of a carnival despite Police Chief Carmen Best’s insistence that it’s not a “cop-free zone.”

Last week an unwilling resident found himself and his business subjected to crime after a CHOP speaker urged the crowd to attack, and neither the police nor the fire department showed up to help him.

Today there’s a report of a murder, followed by another shooting.

#CHAZ / #CHOP – This is the scene of the murder this morning in CHOP. A 30 year old African American man was shot and died on the scene. There was also a second shooting 20 minutes later one block away. pic.twitter.com/hf1FSPFhuH — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 20, 2020

No additional detail is available yet. Journalist Omari Salisbury tweets that he may have an update later today.

Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee could restore order at any time. They are choosing not to. Both are Democrats. They’re allowing this.

BREAKING: “they [CHAZ border guards] both pulled out guns & put them to my f*cking head” Says an @Uber driver in Seattle waiting for a pickup outside the Autonomous Zone Guards: “just get the f*ck out of here” Care to comment @MayorJenny, @GovInslee, @realDonaldTrump & @Uber? pic.twitter.com/7htHQRtGco — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 15, 2020

UPDATE: The Seattle Times reports on the “pandemonium” surrounding the shootings.