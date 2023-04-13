Feds Arrest Mass. Air Guardsman in Pentagon Leaked Documents Case

Federal officials have made an arrest relating to the leak of Pentagon documents which indicated that the U.S. may be more involved in the Ukraine war than the Biden administration is telling us.

The Wall Street Journal:

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, has been arrested in connection with a leak of purported highly classified documents on Ukraine and dozens of other subjects that has exposed the challenges of safeguarding sensitive U.S. information and tested ties with some of America’s closest allies. Federal agents took Mr. Teixeira into custody at his home in Dighton, Mass., on Thursday afternoon. Television footage showed armed personnel leading a male with red shorts and green shirt with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The Journal refers to this as a “fast moving probe,” even though, as Rick reports, some of the documents have been floating around on social media since January. It is indicative of how motivated the Federal Bureau of Investigation and their colleagues in other federal law enforcement agencies can be when they want to protect the ivory tower interests. My friend and colleague Jeff Reynolds sarcastically responded to the news by wondering if we would now soon be finding out who leaked the draft of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last summer.

It is presently unclear exactly what Teixeira’s involvement in the leak is, and the Journal reports that several countries are “assessing the impact of the leak on the war in Ukraine and its relations between Washington and its partners overseas.”

This is a developing story, which will be updated throughout the day if necessary.