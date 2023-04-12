Pentagon Leaks Imply World War III Has Already Begun

Remember when leftist harpies screeched that Trump would start World War III? They were only off by one president.

HISTORY-O-RAMA! World War II started in Eastern Europe and Asia, and here we are 70-plus years later looking at a similar situation.

According to a leaked document dated March 23, 2023, the UK, the United States, and several other European nations have boots on the ground in Ukraine.

What the Leaked Document Tells Us

There are roughly 50 British special forces troops in Ukraine.

Latvia has 17 troops in Ukraine, France has 15, and the U.S. has 14 elite troops on the ground.

The leaked documents do not reveal where the troops are located or in what capacity they are being utilized.

We also know the U.S. has already sent troops to Taiwan as Chinese ships have taken offensive positions around the island nation.

So the U.S. might be secretly fighting a war against a major European power and no one knew about it. Has this happened before? Yes, in the months leading up to World War II.

The U.S. Navy was actively — and secretly — fighting German U-boats well before the two nations declared war on each other. And American fighter pilots called the Flying Tigers voluntarily fought for China against Imperial Japan in 1937 — years before the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor officially brought the United States into the global conflict.

England’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) is claiming the leaked documents are inaccurate and can’t be trusted. “The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy,” the MoD declared.

The Pentagon isn’t denying there was a leak of substantive intel (although officials say the documents look as though they’ve been manipulated). Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has defiantly promised to “investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it.”

Meanwhile, as in World War II, battle lines are being drawn.

Hungary has penned a deal with Russia for energy. As per the leaked documents, Egypt has quietly been supplying Russia with rockets — allegedly up to 40,000. Egypt denies the accusations, and the United States has claimed it has no evidence of Egyptian rockets being funneled to Russia.

And let’s not forget that China’s lead commie, Xi Jinping, visited Russia last month.

China and Russia secretly met with Iran to discuss supplying the Islamic nation with sanctioned fuel needed for missiles.

China is actively trying to replace the U.S. dollar with China’s yuan, a move that some finance gurus claim could devastate the U.S. economy — which could make paying for WWIII difficult.

What Have We Learned?

If the leaked documents are accurate, we’ve learned what many of us already assumed: Joe Biden has sent troops to Ukraine, in addition to the roughly $100 billion he’s already sent.

Russia and China have been hobnobbing together, and the two nations have held secret meetings with Iran to discuss supplying them with sanctioned missile fuel.

China is trying to cripple the United States economically.

China is surrounding Taiwan with warships.

The United States, the UK, France, and Latvia all have troops in Ukraine. NATO can’t be far behind.

If history teaches us anything, it’s this: all of this activity looks a lot like the beginning of World War III.