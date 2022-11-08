Follow Key Governors Races on the Ballot Today

Check back throughout the evening for updates about these important races in Georgia. Up-to-the-minute results powered by DDHQ are below. For all races across the U.S., click here.

In 2020, Americans learned why selecting a governor matters. With the little bit of federalism that still exists, these men and women had immense power and control over the daily lives of you and your family in the name of public health. Several power-hungry governors up for re-election tonight cling to those powers. California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, and New York’s Kathy Hochul continue to renew emergency orders.

Governors are also one of the bulwarks against the excesses of the Biden administration. We have seen migrants transported to deep-blue cities to make a statement. States also stand against the Biden administration’s drive to trans the kids and collusion with Big Tech to violate Americans’ First Amendment rights. Still others are pushing back against the Chinese-style social credit score that looms as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies are implemented in corporate America.

Even though success may require action by the attorney general, surgeon general, legislature, or state treasurer, it matters who sits in the governor’s mansion. Governors sign legislation, support other members of the administration, and help educate the public on policy decisions. Sometimes they make specific requests of other state leaders.

Leading up to Election Day, RealClearPolitics projects Republicans will gain four new gubernatorial jobs after flipping Virginia in 2021.

The proof is in the pudding beginning this evening. There are several seats the GOP must retain. There is a rematch between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and 2018 loser Stacey Abrams, with Kemp leading consistently in the polls. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is posting double-digit leads against Charlie “been on every side of every issue” Crist. And it looks like Kari Lake is pulling ahead to keep Arizona red.

As for pickups, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fending off an unexpected challenge from Tudor Dixon, a Michigan businesswoman and activist. Thanks to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s horrific COVID-19 policy, his Republican challenger has a chance. Evers’s polling has been horrible for several cycles, so this is one to watch. And in Nevada, Republican Joe Lombardo is locked in a toss-up with Democrat Steve Sisolak. It’s even possible that Republicans will pick up the governor’s mansion in Oregon, and Republican Lee Zeldin is nipping at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s heels in one the most surprising races of the cycle.

Returns for all the gubernatorial races will be updated as they get called by Decision Desk HQ.