How Embarrassing: It Looks Like Joy Behar Forgot About the Obvious Choice in 2024

During an interview with 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden made it sound as if his reelection bid in 2024 was up in the air. He blamed it on financial reporting requirements that come into play once someone officially declares their candidacy. Of course, this led to more speculation about the Democrat ticket in 2024, as a visible and vocal constituency believes Biden should step aside due to age and questionable health. The View’s Joy Behar belongs to that group.

In her excitement, Behar blurted out her idea for a 2024 ticket if former President Trump is not in prison. If Attorney Merrick Garland pushes us into full banana republic territory and charges Trump over a document dispute, Behar believes Biden should run and that he can beat Trump again. However, if Trump is a free man, Behar thinks a new ticket is in order:

Joy Behar: "If Trump is not in prison … then I think Gavin Newsom has a chance. Gavin Newsom and Stacey Abrams. What a ticket that would be. Pretty good!" pic.twitter.com/DzKDeVfSuS — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 20, 2022

Is America really dying to be led by the man who ruined California, supported by a woman who will have lost a statewide election twice and whose claim to fame is writing some soft porn novels under a pseudonym? Behar is looking at nothing but optics. However, she still misses the plot. There is no progress in the ticket she suggests; it’s a younger white dude with a black female in a lower-level job. At a minimum, progress requires a woman at the top of the ticket.

Recommended: Democrats Hang Their Hat on Abortion Going Into Midterms Homestretch

But Behar also completely overlooked the obvious choice in her excitement.

Right now, the nation has a historic vice president. She is a woman and a person of color who even checks multiple ethnicity boxes. She is not just black; she is also Asian-American and the daughter of two immigrants. Her upbringing gave her a leg up on foreign policy, since Harris spent most of her formative years in Canada. Then she put her own legs up repeatedly, climbing the rungs of power by being San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s arm candy.

Vice President Kamala Harris has spent the last two years receiving all the crap jobs Joe Biden does not want to touch. Her management of the border situation includes lying on television and saying the border is secure. As chair of the National Space Council, she has waxed poetic about America’s journey into space. Meanwhile, we can’t launch a rocket if there are clouds overhead. She has burned through staff and often gives speeches that sound like a predictive text program wrote them. What an innovative use of technology by Harris!

How could Behar and her colleagues overlook Harris? How could her former boss, California Gov. Gavin Newsom? As PJ Media’s own Stephen Green reported, insiders say that Newsom will absolutely run if Biden does not. Green believes he will run regardless of Biden’s decision. Will no one pull Governor Hair Gel aside and explain intersectionality?

Or will 2024 be the end of the Democrats’ failed experiment in affirmative action? Is it possible they are learning that competence needs to be a prerequisite, no matter the color or gender of the person they elect or support? Larry Elder doesn’t think so. In an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Elder said Harris at the top of the ticket is inevitable.

“Her predecessor in that job, Joe Biden, wasn’t exactly a brainiac,” Elder observed. “And I will tell you this. I know there is a lot of speculation about Biden and Kamala Harris being drop kicked for somebody else.” Then Elder gets into the crux of the reason that Harris is the Democrats’ future. “The most loyal part of the Democratic base are black voters. And of those, the most loyal part are black female voters.”

Recommended: Georgia Was Never Blue — Now It Doesn’t Even Look Purple

Elder says while these voters will not vote for Republicans, they will stay home and withhold their vote. In fact, 200 prominent black women wrote an open letter to Joe Biden in April 2020 instructing him to select a black woman as a running mate. After making their case, the group issued a warning:

Further, it is a fact that the road to the White House is powered by Black women and Black women are the key to a Democratic victory in 2020. Black women are not only the most loyal voters for the Democratic party—we are key to igniting Black voters across all demographics to show up in record numbers. There has not been a Democratic presidential nominee in over 40 years that has won the White House without Black women’s leadership and vote—including President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, and President Jimmy Carter.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted about Stacey Abrams’s 2022 campaign for governor in Georgia, “About 80% of Black voters say they’re backing Abrams, and an additional 10% support Kemp. Abrams likely needs to push her number above 90% to win in November.” That approximate statistic applies to Democrats hoping to win national races as well. Will the party risk their most loyal voters staying home if they overlook Harris? Can placing another black woman in the number two slot pacify black female activists nationally?

If Democrats screw up the intersectional calculation they created for themselves, it may not matter who the Republican nominee is. The party’s most dedicated coalition could stay home. And Newsom could find himself on the receiving end of the Bernie Sanders treatment to prevent that electoral catastrophe.