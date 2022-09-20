Democrats Hang Their Hat on Abortion Going Into Midterms Homestretch

In a tacit admission that they have nothing new or helpful to offer, Democrats are going all-in on a massive abortion pep rally in the 2022 midterm races. They’re heading into the election cycle homestretch with a massive $124 million already spent on pro-abortion television ads — nearly 20 times what they spent pushing pregnancy termination in the 2018 midterms, reports the Associated Press.

“Since the high court’s decision in June to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion (lol no bias in their reporting), roughly 1 in 3 television advertising dollars spent by Democrats and their allies have focused on abortion,” says the report. The abortion ad spend is “more than twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue this year, ‘character.'”

“It’s very clear that [abortion is] the only thing that Democrats have to run on, right?” GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel said recently in an interview. “They don’t run on a good economy. They can’t run on community being safer. They can’t run on education. So what are they going to do? They’re going to make everything about abortion, which means we’re going to have to talk about it as Republicans do.” McDaniel advises candidates to focus on Democrats’ abhorrent dedication to unlimited abortions at any stage of pregnancy for any reason.

Republicans initially spent big on the abortion issue, but that was almost entirely during the primaries phase of the election season. Now that the issue has finally been relegated back to the states for regulation, Republicans are mostly letting the democratic process run its course and focusing instead on the other plentiful Democrat-made disasters the nation faces.

It’s true that those who care about accessing abortions more than any other issue are hot on the warpath this election. AP reports:

“With less than 60 days until the election, we refuse to stand by while out-of-step, anti-choice Republicans try to control our bodies and our futures and simultaneously lie about it to voters,” said Melissa Williams, executive director of Women Vote!, EMILY’s List’s independent expenditure program which has invested more than $4 million in abortion-related ads this year. “We are ensuring that each voter knows the candidates that stand with them and against them in protecting this right.”

And:

Jessica Floyd, president of American Bridge, a Democrat-allied super PAC running abortion-related advertising in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, described abortion as “the ultimate health care issue” for women and families. The Supreme Court decision and the subsequent Republican push to ban abortion in some states, she said, represent “an actual rolling back of rights, which is unprecedented.”

But sadly for Democrats, passionate abortion fans are not anywhere near the majority of voters this cycle. And once abortion is set aside as an issue, Democrats really haven’t got much to crow about. Fox News reports on a recent poll:

The latest NBC poll of registered voters found that nearly 60% of voters reported that a candidate’s position on cost of living is the most important factor when considering who they will vote for this fall, compared to just 37% who said a candidate’s stance on abortion is the most important factor. Those results bode well for Republicans. By a large margin, Republicans are viewed by voters as better equipped than Democrats to handle economic issues, 47% to 28%.

Yikes! Looks bad for Democrats. Too bad they don’t have much credibility on economic issues to run on. But when your only claim to fame is demanding unfettered, unlimited abortion, that’s what you’re going to run on.