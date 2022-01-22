The CDC Says 2 Fauci Ouchies Are Not Enough to Be 'Up to Date'

The media blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others for suggesting that eventually, those who took their initial COVID vaccines would need booster shots to qualify as fully vaccinated. In a press briefing Friday, those who espoused that point of view were vindicated. Of course. Because Big Pharma’s bottom line requires it, it was always going to happen. In a press briefing on Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said:

“What we are really are working to do is pivot our language so that everyone is as up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as they personally could be, should be based on when they got their last vaccine,” she said. “So, importantly right now we are pivoting our language, we really want to make sure people are up to date,” Walensky continued, going on to address booster shots. “That means if you recently got your second dose you’re not eligible for a booster. You’re up to date. If you are eligible for a booster and you haven’t gotten it, you’re not up to date and you need to get your booster in order to be up to date.”

And the CDC’s Orwellian bent continues. The agency developed a new phrase rather than saying what they mean. According to the website:

The details of how one becomes “up to date” are in a tedious chart. Suffice it to say that your vaccine series is not complete until you receive a third shot. You must obtain a booster of Pfizer or Moderna five months after your second vaccine with the mRNA formulations. If you chose the Johnson & Johnson brand to avoid the mRNA, the CDC wants you to mix manufacturers two months after your first dose anyway.

The corporate media has bashed the CDC for its communication on COVID. Reports even surfaced that Walensky got sent to media training for going off message. It is safe to assume that had more to do with Walensky occasionally contradicting the regime with odd bits of truth. One example is her comments dismissing the need for individuals to retest to end COVID quarantine. There will be no criticism for the CDC’s latest invention of new definitions in order to avoid saying it takes three shots to become fully vaccinated. It aligns perfectly with what the ruling class and their media allies want.

This current situation is similar to when the agency changed the definition of vaccine and vaccination when the shots did not protect against transmission or illness with the delta variant. New media was aghast that the agency would change the definition rather than admit a serious failure. The corporate media rarely mentioned or questioned it.

One question for the CDC should be, how can you be “fully vaccinated” if you are not “up to date”? This agency does not apply the same language to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The MMR requires multiple doses in the initial series, separated by time, like the mRNA vaccines. Then it requires additional doses before entering college, in adulthood, and for healthcare workers. Is someone considered “fully vaccinated” if they do not follow that schedule?

Also interesting to note, throughout the recommendations for the MMR vaccine, is that people with “presumptive evidence of immunity” are exempted from vaccine requirements. The CDC defines evidence of immunity as (clarification added):

written documentation of adequate vaccination: one or more doses of a measles-containing vaccine administered on or after the first birthday for preschool-age children and adults not at high risk two doses of measles-containing vaccine for school-age children and adults at high risk, including college students, healthcare personnel, and international travelers

laboratory evidence of immunity (defined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as the presence of immunoglobulin G to fight measles, mumps or rubella in the blood. The blood test is commonly called a titer.)

laboratory confirmation of measles

birth before 1957

Despite the release of a study that acknowledges that recovered immunity is more effective than vaccination, the COVID shot guidance from the CDC does not give any exception for lab-confirmed COVID-19 or a blood test demonstrating adequate immunity. In the newly released study, the authors note:

Similar to the early period of this study, two previous U.S. studies found more protection from vaccination than from previous infection during periods before Delta predominance. As was observed in the present study after July, recent international studies have also demonstrated increased protection in persons with previous infection, with or without vaccination, relative to vaccination alone.

Many researchers and scientists criticized the two previous U.S. studies for assessing data in a low prevalence period. The new study findings align with studies from Israel, Denmark, and India. The assessment also supports Dr. Fauci’s theory that omicron did not result in serious illness in South Africa because of widespread prior infection. The new study also raises the question of why anyone who received vaccines and then recovered needs a booster.

Finally, on Jan. 12, the CDC Director touted the results of a large study in California on omicron from her official account:

NEW: Study on severity of those infected with the #OmicronVariant compared to the #DeltaVariant:

⬇️53% less risk of symptomatic hospitalization

⬇️74% less risk of ICU admission

⬇️91% less risk of death

0⃣Omicron patients required mechanical ventilation

https://t.co/to2swFYF5Q pic.twitter.com/LZYf0t3CGY — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) January 12, 2022

In light of these metrics on severe outcomes with omicron, why are we talking about population-wide booster shots at all? Especially with a vaccine that Walensky acknowledges cannot stop transmission or illness after an individual receives it. Because of the size of the study she cites from Kaiser, it should give insight into who is at risk of severe outcomes from omicron. The CDC should be able to provide much better recommendations to those identified to be at risk. Instead, it pushes boosters of a vaccine that does not prevent illness or transmission on 12-year-olds who may have already recovered from COVID. Everyone needs to ask why.