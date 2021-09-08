The CDC Just Made an Orwellian Change to the Definition of ‘Vaccine’ and ‘Vaccination'

For your entire life, you’ve known that when you get vaccinated, you’re protected from a particular disease. You’ve probably been vaccinated for such diseases as polio, tetanus, measles, diphtheria, and others, and you no longer have to worry about them, because the whole reason your parents took to the doctor to get those shots was to protect from those diseases. Polio, in particular, has been completely wiped out in the United States thanks to the immunity created by vaccination.

This is why the CDC says that vaccines provide immunity, which means that we can be exposed to a disease without becoming infected by it.

At least they used to.

A recent change on the CDC website should disturb all of us because it appears that the CDC is trying to change how we understand vaccinations.

Here’s the “Definition of Terms” for Immunization as captured on August 26, 2021. I’ve highlighted the key points.

Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease , protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease. Immunization: A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.

These definitions have been in place since at least May 16, 2018.

Now, here’s the “Definition of Terms” for Immunization now, which was updated on September 1, 2021, with changes highlighted.

Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease. Immunization: A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.

So, up until last week, a vaccine went from being something that “produces immunity to a specific disease” to something that merely “stimulates the body’s immune response against diseases,” and a vaccination no longer “produces immunity” to a disease, just “protection” from a disease.

Does anyone else find this disturbing? Why did the CDC suddenly redefine “vaccine” and “vaccination” to make them sound similar to your basic non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug or a prescription drug you have to keep taking regularly?

No explanation for the change is given.

Is this part of the Biden administration’s efforts to make the public accept regular COVID-19 boosters by changing how we understand the purpose of vaccines. Vaccines, we’re now supposed to accept, don’t provide us with immunity, just protection from disease. This vague definition essentially makes it easier for the government to recommend endless boosters for COVID (or any other disease) because vaccines, they say, no longer make us “immune.” And yes, there are several vaccines that do need boosters, but that never changed our understanding or the definition of vaccines and vaccination.

The Biden administration already has a problem with vaccine hesitancy in the wake of its Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. You want to know how to increase vaccine hesitancy instead of decrease it? Something like this.