If Someone Is as Obsessed With You as Brain Stelter Is With Tucker Carlson, Get a Restraining Order

Our favorite potato, Brain Stelter of CNN’s Reliable Sources, is at it again. His obsession with Fox News’ opinion hosts is rather startling. He is particularly bothered by Tucker Carlson, who regularly spanks the entire cable news universe in terms of ratings. I’m not sure Stelter yipping at Carlson’s heels is really going to change anything, but it is generally good for a laugh.

Here was his Twitter freak out after Tucker Carlson’s monologue on November 9, 2020:

See what Tucker is doing? >>> "We don't know how many votes were stolen on Tuesday night. We don't know anything about the software that many say was rigged. We don't know. We ought to find out." But we do know that on a larger level," our system "is not as fair as it should be." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 10, 2020

As to the first tweet, this is all demonstrably true. Stelter may not want you to know it, but none of these banners are incorrect. The media is demanding we accept Joe Biden as our president-elect. Carlson clearly said that once the irregularities currently under investigation are resolved, if Biden is declared the official winner, he will encourage his audience to accept that.

Even Fox News is on the bandwagon. Neil Cavuto cut off Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during a press conference about the claims of voter fraud and election irregularities. To be clear, he cut her off following her introduction before she provided evidence related to the claims. As he cut the feed, Cavuto said:

I think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side with welcoming voter fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up I can’t in good countenance continue showing this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back this up. But that’s an explosive charge to make. That the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been saying Vladimir Putin rigged the 2016 election with no evidence whatsoever. In fact, Representative James Clyburn asserted that Putin was driving the pursuit of election irregularities. No one cut his mic for such a ridiculous claim. I also don’t recall Cavuto cutting the mic of anyone passing the Russia Collusion hoax.

As to the second banner, the Left is absolutely sowing division. Immediately after the media called the election for Joe Biden, their true colors started to show. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez started the ball rolling:

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Thanks to her honesty, we all found out about the Trump Accountability Project. It is literally a blacklist that includes politicians, judges, media personalities, Trump donors, and voters. The stated goal is to prevent any supporter of President Trump from future employment and social grace. I’m not sure how subtracting 70 million people from the workforce will work, although most of these fascists would certainly like to try. Even former GOP grifters at the Lincoln Project got into the action. So did Michelle Obama and CNN’s Jake Tapper.

All of the above also goes to the banner regarding elites berating those beneath them. The media and our tech overlords want you to sit up and agree this is settled. Joe Biden has a mandate, you plebs, just deal with it. They need you to believe this because nothing could be further from the truth. One of the irregularities Trump voters are squinting at is the success of Republicans nationwide, gaining seats in the House, not losing the Senate outright, and gaining in state legislatures.

The last bullet is glaringly accurate. We saw the tech companies converge to kill the stories about materials found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. A Facebook executive came out preemptively and said they would suppress the story before a fact-check. Twitter locked the account of The New York Post and stopped users from posting links to the paper’s reporting. Google has taken Breitbart News’ traffic on Joe Biden stories down to zero beginning in May.

The president’s social media accounts were also repeatedly fact-checked, censored, and even had content removed. None of Joe Biden’s outright lies, such as the “very fine people” hoax, were ever fact-checked. Trump-supporting PACs were stopped from running ads in the weeks leading up to the election. We are still awaiting Dr. Robert Epstein’s assessment of Google’s search manipulation through his election monitoring project.

There is no doubt, based on disclosures from whistleblowers in recent years, that Big Tech has picked a side. Author Allum Bokhari has spent four years documenting how algorithms are being manipulated to shift public opinion. He has published his findings in #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election. Likewise, James O’Keefe at Project Veritas has reported directly on documents and tech whistleblowers. Despite efforts to discredit O’Keefe, he has never lost a lawsuit.

As to Stelter’s characterization of Carlson’s full comments, you should really listen for yourself. There is plenty of context and evidence provided for Carlson’s point of view, and in dismissing it, Stelter discounts the point of view of nearly 70 million Americans. Political commentator Dave Rubin has said he doesn’t believe we are in a political battle; we are in a war for reality. Stelter wants you to ignore what you see with your own eyes. Carlson does not.

