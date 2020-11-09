WATCH: Fox News Cuts Off Kayleigh McEnany as She Details Alleged Voter Fraud

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was explaining voter fraud issues during a press conference. Fox News was actually covering the press conference, that was until Neil Cavuto decided to cut her off. “Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear,” Cavuto interjected. “She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.”

Fox News cuts off @PressSec as she outlined voter fraud issues. pic.twitter.com/4Y5FNe1cHs — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) November 9, 2020

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis reacted to Cavuto’s brazen actions. “I didn’t realize Neil had left Fox to join the federal bench in Pennsylvania and already reviewed our 105-page lawsuit filed less than an hour ago,” she tweeted.

“The enormity of what’s happening in media cannot be ignored. If an attorney held a press conference and said she has evidence exonerating her client, the press should NOT cut away and substitute its own judgment, claiming no proof. That’s acting as a party in interest, not press,” Ellis added.

The enormity of what’s happening in media cannot be ignored. If an attorney held a press conference and said she has evidence exonerating her client, the press should NOT cut away and substitute its own judgment, claiming no proof. That’s acting as a party in interest, not press. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 9, 2020

What is happening to Fox News?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis