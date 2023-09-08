Wait, What? Iran Claims U.S.-Backed Agitators Are Fomenting Anti-Regime Riots

Have the Iranian mullahs lost touch with reality?

Up to now, Iran’s bloodthirsty Islamic regime has seemed to be fairly savvy. The mullahs managed to survive a wave of nationwide protests over their repressive measures, although that was more a matter of becoming even more brutal and inhuman rather than cleverly navigating the dangerous political waters.

Internationally, they skillfully played John Kerry like a cheap fiddle and managed to get an extraordinarily advantageous nuclear deal, along with billions in cash from the Obama administration. More recently, they’ve gotten the Biden regime chomping at the bit to shower more American largesse upon them. But now they’ve opened themselves up to suspicion that they might not even know who occupies the Oval Office at all.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday that the Islamic Republic is now claiming “that its security forces had disrupted a U.S.-supported network of foreign agitators who were plotting riots meant to overthrow the country’s hardline government.”

The Free Beacon observes that this announcement is “drawing speculation” that the Iranian regime is “increasingly nervous about a fresh wave of popular protests that challenge its grip on power.” That’s certainly true, but it also reveals that either they have no idea in Tehran about what’s going on in Washington or just hope that the rest of the world hasn’t noticed.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps intelligence unit say that they located and disrupted the activities of “a foreign-affiliated network” that was supposedly planning to get Iranians back out on the streets in a new wave of anti-regime protests. Iran, says the Free Beacon, “claims the U.S. State Department funded and supported the anti-regime network.”

Wait, what? The U.S. State Department? The Biden regime’s State Department? Really, do the Iranians not know who they’re dealing with here? It would be no surprise at all if Secretary of State Antony Blinken were discovered to have a framed photo of the Ayatollah Khamenei hanging prominently in his office. They love the mullahs over at Foggy Bottom and haven’t been afraid to show it.

In August, the Biden regime sent six billion dollars to Iran as ransom for some Americans who were being held hostage there, despite the fact that this payment will only encourage Iran to abduct more Americans and collect more money. What’s more, Fox News reported on Aug. 21 that the relatives of some of the hostages were complaining that the Biden regime had “hung their loved ones out to dry.” This was because “three U.S. residents — Shahab Dalili, Jamshid Sharmahd and Afshin Sheikholeslami Vatani — are classified as U.S. nationals, according to the Levinson Act, said legal experts, and are not part of Biden’s deal.”

And what was the Biden regime doing giving money to a sponsor of jihad terrorism in the first place? State Department spokeswonk Vedant Patel insisted that the money would only go for “humanitarian” causes, but he didn’t bother to address the fact that money is fungible. The mullahs are giving money to jihad terror groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

If Old Joe Biden gives them our taxpayer money but tells them only to feed the children with it, the mullahs will feed the children with it and use the money they would have spent on school lunches to buy bombs and guns. This isn’t rocket science, yet these simple facts persistently elude the Biden regime.

This payment was just a small part of what the Biden regime would like to do regarding Iran. Back in June, Blinken insisted that the regime would “use all means to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.” What means in particular? He added that “the Biden administration continues to believe that a diplomatic solution would be the best way to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

He touted the Biden regime’s “‘three-pronged approach’ of diplomacy, economic pressure, and military deterrence.” Why the obsession with making a deal with the mullahs? The Iranian regime admits that it violated the terms of the Obama nuclear deal; why do Blinken and his henchmen think it will abide by the terms of a new deal?

The former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, summed it up: a new U.S. deal with Iran would be “a historic mistake and a disaster for generations to come.” He added, “It is not possible or logical to sign an agreement with a murderous terrorist state whose aim is to destroy Israel and the U.S. Iran’s dangerous nuclear project can only be shut down with crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.”

Indeed. But Biden and his henchmen keep trying to get just such an agreement. Yet for all their friendly overtures, all they get are accusations from the mullahs of trying to foment unrest within the country. The Ayatollah Khamenei clearly doesn’t realize what a friend he has in Old Joe.