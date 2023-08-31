Biden Regime’s Clueless Military Has Former Official of Government That Chants ‘Death to America’ Address Symposium

If a Martian appeared in Washington, D.C. today, made a thorough study of the contemporary scene (which takes Martians about six seconds, ya know), and concluded that a traitor class had captured the U.S. government and was determined to drive the nation into a ditch, how could you convince him or her or xer otherwise? Certainly not from the actions of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which just featured as a speaker a former top official of the Iranian regime. Yes, that Iranian regime, the one whose top officials frequently chant, “Death to America.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday that STRATCOM “earlier this month hosted a former top Iranian official who came under fire last year for bragging about the hardline regime’s efforts to assassinate American leaders.” STRATCOM’s featured America-hater was Hussein Mousavian, “a former member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team who works as a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist at Princeton University.”

Why is a guy from a regime that considers the United States an enemy and has vowed to destroy it working at Princeton University, as well as speaking for U.S. Strategic Command? Because the same America-hating leftism has infected them both.

Mousavian was the headliner at the military brass’ 2023 Deterrence Symposium, which was intended to “draw from academic, government, military, and international experts, with the goal of exploring a broad range of deterrence issues and thinking.” STRATCOM actually revealed his appearance when it posted a video of the event on Monday. Are the bemedaled military losers actually oblivious to the bad optics involved in featuring a former official of a relentlessly hostile regime? Or do they just not care, wanting us to get the idea that they’re working to destroy the country and that we are powerless to do anything about it?

Mousavian is no critic of Iran’s repressive and bloodthirsty regime. The Free Beacon notes that he “maintains close ties to the Islamic Republic.” At the STRATCOM traitor shindig, he declared that he would give attendees an “Iranian perspective” on the Middle East. “I’m afraid you may not like it,” he said condescendingly, “but I think it’s important to know the other side.” He added that the U.S. must “rewrite their policy in the Middle East.”

The Free Beacon adds that Mousavian “went on to list what he described as unjustified American acts of aggression towards Iran dating back nearly a century and ending with former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.” There is no doubt that the military-industrial complex got us entangled in numerous unnecessary military adventures over the last few decades, but did STRATCOM really need to consult a “Death to America”-shouter to get that perspective?

Mousavian lied outright to the clueless brass, saying, “Iran complied completely [with Obama’s nuke deal] with zero failure for three years, but the U.S. again broke the promise. Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal was really a disaster.” In reality, Iran was caught violating the nuclear deal in Aug. 2017; Trump didn’t pull out of the deal until May 2018.

Related: The Ransom We Paid Iran for Our Hostages Will Fund Repression at Home and Terrorism Abroad

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Sanity) noted that Mousavian “helped lead the murderous Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons so it could threaten the United States and our allies with annihilation. Now he’s in semi-retirement at Princeton as a full time propagandist for the IRGC,” that is, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Former State Department Iran expert Gabriel Noronha added that Mousavian is “a pawn and propaganda agent of the Iranian regime, which explains why he is allowed to travel back to Iran.” He sounds like just the kind of guy that the Biden regime’s military would like.

In response to the entirely justifiable outrage, STRATCOM issued the expected mealy-mouthed non-apology: “We always seek in our panelists and speakers a broad array of perspectives, including those which differ from our own. We were aware of Mr. Mousavian’s previous position within the Iranian government and believe that, in the context of the Deterrence Symposium, we would have benefited from that insight into an opposing viewpoint.” Yeah, sure, the Biden regime is renowned the world over for its respect for opposing viewpoints.

Hey, STRATCOM, if you are really so interested in opposing viewpoints, how about hosting someone who dissents from the government’s iron dogma that Islam is a religion of peace that has nothing whatsoever to do with the terrorist violence that constantly roils the Middle East and the Islamic world in general? Yeah, I didn’t think so.