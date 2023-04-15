Federal Judge Rules That Real Women Can Only Sue Over a Fake One If They Put Themselves in Danger

The facts in this case are even more repulsive than incidents involving men who insist they’re women usually are. A group of seven college girls in Wyoming is suing the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority for admitting a man who claims to be a woman into its chapter at the University of Wyoming, exposing the plaintiffs and their sorority sisters to his lewd behavior.

After a woman who claimed to be a man murdered six people in Nashville and trans activists menaced and assaulted women’s rights activist Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University, the plaintiffs requested anonymity. A federal judge, however, has now twice denied this request. Apparently, those who demand that we all acquiesce to their delusions and fantasies are the only ones who deserve protection.

According to a Saturday report in Wyoming’s Cowboy State Daily, U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson declared: “Plaintiffs have chosen to level accusations of impropriety against Defendants. They must now shoulder the burden of those accusations and walk in the public eye.” The 84-year-old Johnson took office in Dec. 1985, and his ruling is redolent of an earlier, more innocent age, before those who made the simple, common-sense observation that men could not become women were called “fascists” and physically threatened.

Johnson sounds a trifle indignant that the University of Wyoming girls “have chosen to level accusations of impropriety,” but they have abundant reason to do so. The Cowboy State Daily reported in late March that the suit revolves around the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter being forced to admit Artemis Langford, a man who is 6’2” and weighs 260 pounds, as a member of the sorority. “No other member of Kappa Kappa Gamma,” the lawsuit observes, “has comparable size or strength.”

The plaintiffs point out the highly controversial and blazingly obvious fact that “an adult human male does not become a woman just because he tells others that he has a female ‘gender identity’ and behaves in what he believes to be a stereotypically female manner. The Fraternity Council has betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women.” There’s the whole problem with transgenderism in a nutshell.

The women contend that the national sorority organization gave the chapter “extensive behind-the-scenes direction,” essentially forcing them to admit Langford. According to the Cowboy State Daily, this came after “members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity Council in 2018 issued a memorandum titled ‘Guide for Supporting our LGBTQIA+ Members’ instructing sorority chapters to admit both women and ‘individuals who identify as women.’” The Council, however, likely did not envision, or at the very least showed no sign of caring about, the situations this directive could create.

Related: Violent Transgenderism Is a Real Problem

At the Kappa Kappa Gamma house at the University of Wyoming, the suit contends that Langford took full advantage of the fact that he was in a space that had previously been occupied solely by women and was supposed to be still solely for women. “One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel,” says the suit. “She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently.” “Smith” is the alias the suit uses for Artemis Langford, who is, according to the suit, “sexually interested in women,” and has a Tinder account “through which he seeks to meet women.” The suit says that Langford “has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings.” He has “not undergone treatments to create a more feminine appearance.”

Heedless of all this and more, national sorority officials allegedly pressured the girls at the University of Wyoming to admit this fellow, and now they have to risk being exposed to the rabid, hate-filled Left as “transphobes” in order to continue their lawsuit. Johnson declared: “Plaintiffs present little to demonstrate that they, themselves are in real, imminent, personal danger. The tragic, yet distant, events in Nashville, or a politician’s ill-advised innuendos, are irrelevant.” In fact, Judge, they are neither distant nor irrelevant but all too immediate. We can only hope that if they have the courage to continue their suit despite your ill-considered ruling, that you aren’t forced to eat your words about their being in no danger.