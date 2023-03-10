Hillary Ties It All Together, Says Women Are the Main Victims of Climate Change, Especially In Ukraine

See? This is why Hillary Clinton rose to the top and came within an ace of shattering the highest, toughest glass ceiling of all: she knows how to tie together all the Left’s favorite talking points into one neat package. Of course, the end result has nothing whatsoever to do with reality, but when did that ever stop Leftists? Even now, at 75 years old and over six years removed from the big stage (although you never know, she still might throw her broomstick into the ring for 2024), she still has the mojo. At the 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Hillary managed to link feminism, climate change, and the Ukraine war, although of course, she provided no evidence or even any explanation for connecting them all up. Leftists never do.

“I’m so glad that,” and here Hillary paused for a good while, apparently in order to remember the name, “Elena Zelenska [Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife] is here because women are —” Here she paused for applause and cleared her throat. When the applause subsided, Hillary continued: “Women and, and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today, but there are a lot of other conflicts, a lot of other, ah, challenges that we have to, ah, take into account as we look at gender apartheid in Afghanistan, ah, the persecution and oppression of girls and women exercising their freedom of choice in Iran and so many other places.”

.@HillaryClinton: "Women and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today." pic.twitter.com/FAguBudrgu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2023

The bit about “freedom of choice in Iran” was deft. Hillary and other Leftists have tried to piggyback their abortion advocacy onto the women who are facing long prison terms and possibly even death for daring to appear in public without their hijabs; it’s all about the right to choose, doncha know? But the rest of Hillary’s statement was just bizarre. Women and children are the primary victims of climate change? Why? Is it getting hotter for them than for men? It’s odd that Hillary didn’t try to claim that “people of color” were hardest hit; if she had, it would have been tough for her to claim that Ukraine, which is full of blond-haired, blue-eyed white folks, was hardest hit.

So what are we supposed to believe if we are to take Hillary Clinton seriously? On the surface, it’s simple enough: we are supposed to accept that women are hardest hit by climate change, especially in Ukraine. Is the climate heating up disproportionately in Ukraine but only for females? Is there a measurable difference between the temperature for men and for women in Ukraine? Is the villainous Vladimir Putin colluding with Donald Trump to point heat rays at Kyiv and Odesa or at least at the women in those and other Ukrainian cities? If a woman steps across the border from Ukraine into Poland, does she immediately start cooling off?

Hillary’s ridiculous statement is a good glimpse into the workings of the mind (to use the term loosely) of a contemporary Leftist. Today’s CNN watcher and New York Times reader has his mind filled with a jumble of slogans and shibboleths. Many of them are summed up on the popular Leftist yard sign: “In this house, we believe: Black Lives Matter / Women’s Rights Are Human Rights / No Human Is Illegal / Science Is Real / Love Is Love / Kindness is Everything.” Other variants include “Health Care Is a Human Right / Diversity Makes Us Stronger / Feminism Is For Everyone / We’re All Immigrants,” and even “Water Is Life.”

These are a mixture of tendentious falsehoods (“health care is a human right,” which is an ad for socialist confiscation and redistribution) and Leftist propaganda disguised as blazingly obvious homespun wisdom (“kindness is everything,” “love is love”). The manipulative and disingenuous nature of it all is summed up by the lead proposition, “Black Lives Matter,” which no one actually disputes, but which also happens to be the name of an anti-American and violent Marxist organization.

These statements have no relation to one another; they’re just the slogans Leftists throw around. Hillary retains her patina of superior understanding by taking several of them and wrapping them up into one. They still have no relationship with one another, and she hasn’t attempted to establish one, but in making her unsupported assertions, Hillary lays claim to superior insight and wisdom. Hmmm. Maybe she is planning to run in 2024.