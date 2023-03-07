They’re on to Him: a Shockingly Low Percentage of Americans Think Old Joe Biden Is Really Running Things

In previous administrations throughout the history of the United States, the question didn’t even come up. Harry Truman had a sign on his desk proclaiming “The Buck Stops Here,” and no one doubted that it did. When Secretary of State William Seward wrote to President Abraham Lincoln politely offering to take over the heavy lifting of actually being the commander-in-chief, Lincoln just as politely replied that he would handle things, and he did. Nobody ever wondered if Theodore Roosevelt or Dwight D. Eisenhower were really in charge.

But questions have swirled around Old Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities and thus his ability to discharge the duties of the office he ostensibly holds ever since he began pretending to be president. And now a new poll has shown that a majority of Americans don’t really think Old Joe is running things at all. In other words, a majority of Americans are able to see what’s right in front of their faces.

This came in the context of a Rasmussen poll that focused on what Americans thought of Biden’s advanced age. Rasmussen Reports noted on Friday that “although more voters now think President Joe Biden is healthy enough to do the job, a majority agree that his age disqualifies the 80-year-old for a second term in the White House.”

This is odd, as it’s Biden’s obviously deteriorating cognitive abilities, not his age in itself, that show that he shouldn’t seek a second term (and shouldn’t have sought a first); nevertheless, “the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 30% of Likely U.S. Voters are Very Confident that Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States. Another 21% say they are Somewhat Confident in Biden’s capability, while 10% are Not Very Confident and 37% are Not At All Confident.”

This means that just over half of the 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters surveyed think Old Joe is both physically and mentally capable of performing the duties of the presidency, which is astounding given the recent evidence of both his physical (falling yet again while climbing the steps of Air Force One) and mental (forgetting the name of the person to whom he was singing “Happy Birthday”) decline. Not only that, but Rasmussen states that “these findings are a clear improvement from October 2021 when 50% were Not At All Confident in Biden’s ability to do the job.” This surge is astounding. Is Joe notably improving?

The survey respondents, however, did demonstrate some signs of lingering sanity; 59% thought Old Joe was “too old.” This included not just 71% of Republicans but even 52% of Democrats and 54% of independents. And not only that: Breitbart reported Saturday that “the survey also found a plurality, 48 percent, expressing the belief that others are making decisions for Biden behind the scenes, rather than the president actually doing the job of president himself. Just 44 percent believe he is ‘really doing the job as president.’” Ah, at last, we have reached the realm of the obvious.

Biden himself has acknowledged on numerous occasions that he isn’t really doing the job. One indication of this is the nameless superiors to whom he has alluded more than once. In August 2022, he said: “I took control. I shouldn’t do that. I’m not allowed to do that.” Not allowed by whom? In June 2021 at the G7 Summit, Biden said: “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.” At a press conference in Nov. 2021, he gave the impression that he was not supposed to take too many questions: “I can take… I’m going to get in real trouble… this is the last question I’m taking.”

On Sept. 8, 2021, Biden announced, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room.” On Aug. 30, 2021, he told a reporter, “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” but when the question turned out to involve his catastrophic mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said: “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now,” and walked away. On June 19, 2021, Biden told reporters: “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.”

Who gave Biden that list? Who told him he couldn’t take questions? We may never know because the establishment media is happy to play its part in this charade and doesn’t ask him uncomfortable questions. But clearly, Americans have noticed. We can only hope that they’ll keep noticing until Old Joe retires to his taxpayer-funded walled beach house rather than try in 2024 to keep up the act for four more years.