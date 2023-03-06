WATCH: Joe Biden Trips on Air Force One Steps AGAIN

On Sunday, Joe Biden experience a minor slip on the stairs leading up to Air Force One before departing Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala., which was caught on camera.

This comes just a few short weeks after he slipped going up the stairs to Air Force One in Poland last month — which occurred mere days after White House physician Kevin O’Connor deemed Biden fit for duty and said he was healthy and vigorous.

Biden’s ongoing feud with stairs has been in the public eye ever since his March 19, 2021, attempt to ascend the stairs leading up to Air Force One resulted in him tripping and falling multiple times.

These falls are no laughing matter though because, due to Biden’s advanced age, a severe fall could cause significant injury.

“Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S. — making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group,” explains the CDC. “One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population.”