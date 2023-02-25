Kamala Channels Jeb, Is Introduced With ‘You Can Clap. It’s Okay.’

Kamala Harris, whose prospects have been dimming for quite some time in light of her bungling of the easiest job in the world, the vice presidency, has given us a new indication that she sparks all the enthusiasm of a soggy piece of toast. On Thursday, the supposed vice president gave a speech to journalists representing historically black colleges and universities on the alleged effects of climate change on minority communities. As Harris entered the room, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked that everyone stand and then reminded them: “You can clap. It’s okay.”

For anyone hoping that Kamala Harris will be a viable presidential candidate in 2028 or even 2024, the optics were not good. The world knew that the United States was not going to have to suffer a third President Bush when George W.’s kid brother Jeb (styled on his campaign material as “Jeb!,” as if people were actually excited about him), campaigning for the Republican nomination in Feb. 2016, was reduced to pleading with his audience for a visible display of their enthusiasm for his candidacy. “Please clap,” he implored them. The luckless attendees dutifully complied, but America as a whole didn’t join in, and Jeb! became a meme instead of a commander-in-chief. Will the person playing the vice president on TV now join Jeb! in memedom? You betcha.

Kamala Harris enters the room to awkward silence, her audience is told “You can clap!” as she does her signature cringe cackle. Just so humiliating.. pic.twitter.com/ZVlQb4c1vu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2023

There were other striking aspects of the incident as well. Why were the attendees asked to stand when Harris entered, as if the vice president were a judge or an archbishop? While it’s customary for people to stand when the president enters a room, this has not historically been true of the vice president. However, according to a 2022 book by New York Times correspondents Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, who are not in the least unfavorable to Harris, the vice president was offended when aides did not stand when she walked into a room.

This was because of (you guessed it!) racism. According to Martin and Burns, “some of Harris’s advisers believed the president’s almost entirely white inner circle did not show the vice president the respect she deserved.” Yeah, no one is more racist than a multiculturalist Leftist, but even so, it strains credulity that Biden aides were snubbing Harris because of her race. It’s much more likely that if they were being unkind to Harris, it was because they thought she was a ditz. Whatever the cause, Harris “worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her” and “fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.” When aides didn’t stand when she walked into a room, “the vice president took it as a sign of disrespect.” Of course! What else could it possibly be?

Everyone was standing, however, when Harris walked into the historically black colleges and universities event. Then Harris reminded the world of why her prospects are so dim at this point: she greeted the attendees as if she were talking to a roomful of third-graders. “Hello, everybody,” she cooed with a big, wide grin, and the room obliged her, answering back “Hiiii” as if she really had entered an elementary school gathering.

Harris’ condescending demeanor accords with the level of some of the notorious statements she has made in the past, which give the impression either that she thinks she is dealing with a group of small children, or that she thinks like one herself. Back in March 2022, she said, “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.” Basically.

And then there was this: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … there is such great significance to the passage of time.” And: “We must together. Work together. To see where we are. Where we are headed, where we are going, and our vision for where we should be. But also see it as a moment, too, yes. Together, address the challenges and to work on the opportunities that are presented by this moment.” Regarding the COVID pandemic in Jan. 2022, she declared, “It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day, it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

You can say that again. No wonder people have to be reminded to clap for her.

