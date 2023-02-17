News & Politics

WATCH: Lights On, No One's Home as Kamala Explains Chinese Spy Balloon

By Matt Margolis 11:26 AM on February 17, 2023
WATCH: Lights On, No One's Home as Kamala Explains Chinese Spy Balloon
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Watching Kamala Harris trying to make a substantive analysis of policy is like watching a car struggle to start before backfiring.

On Friday, the woman who plays the vice president on television, Kamala Harris, spoke to NBC News about concerns over the decision to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon earlier this month, and as you can expect, embarrassed herself thoroughly.

“We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States,” Harris garbled. “That is not going to change, but surely and certainly that balloon was not helpful, which is why we shot it down.”

Well, I’m sure we can all rest easy that this scholar is a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS
Trending
Editor's Choice