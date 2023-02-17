WATCH: Lights On, No One's Home as Kamala Explains Chinese Spy Balloon

Watching Kamala Harris trying to make a substantive analysis of policy is like watching a car struggle to start before backfiring.

On Friday, the woman who plays the vice president on television, Kamala Harris, spoke to NBC News about concerns over the decision to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon earlier this month, and as you can expect, embarrassed herself thoroughly.

“We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States,” Harris garbled. “That is not going to change, but surely and certainly that balloon was not helpful, which is why we shot it down.”

KAMALA: "That balloon was not helpful, which is why we shot it down." pic.twitter.com/5BXtLcX4vQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 17, 2023

Well, I’m sure we can all rest easy that this scholar is a heartbeat away from the presidency.