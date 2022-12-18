Date From Hell: Iranian Woman Admits Stabbing Her Date as Revenge for the Killing of Qassem Soleimani

You think you’ve had bad dates? Just be glad you never met Nika Nikoubin. Police body camera footage has just been released showing Nikoubin, a college student who was born in the Islamic Republic of Iran, matter-of-factly admitting that she stabbed a man while having sexual relations with him in Las Vegas. Why did she stab this fellow? In revenge for the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani in an American strike in 2020.

Really, who among us hasn’t had a relationship go bad because of Qassem Soleimani? Seriously, however, the incident once again brings to the fore questions about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s activity inside the United States. Did Nikoubin act alone? No one even seems to be investigating that question. However, there is plenty of reason to do so. Back in July, a 23-year-old man named Khalid Mehdiyev was arrested in Brooklyn outside the home of Masih Alinejad. Alinejad is the courageous Iranian dissident who so enrages the mullahs who lead the Islamic Republic that they mounted an audacious plot last year to kidnap her and take her back to Iran, where she would have faced almost certain torture and death.

Did Nikoubin, Mehdiyev, and the would-be kidnappers all act on their own initiative, with their interests only coincidentally happening to be the same as those of the Iranian mullahs in Tehran? Or were they sent here on orders from the Islamic Republic? If so, Iran’s actions highlight yet again Old Joe Biden’s appalling weakness, since weakness invites aggression. But given the sycophantic posture of the establishment media toward the current administration, we may never know for sure.

Las Vegas’s KLAS reported Thursday that Nikoubin was arrested “shortly after the stabbing on March 5 at Sunset Station,” after being found naked in a utility area of the hotel. Then, clad only in a towel, Nikoubin told police what happened. She said that she met the man she later stabbed “online on the dating website Plenty of Fish,” and that the pair “then agreed to meet at the hotel, renting a room together.” Nikoubin explained, “We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him.”

Nikoubin said that she had been born in Iran and had gone on this ill-starred date only a week after moving to Las Vegas. Did she move to Las Vegas expressly with the idea of harming an American? Possibly. The interviewing officer asked her, “Did you plan on meeting [the victim] to hurt him?” Nikoubin responded, “Yes.” The officer then asked her: “You did — to kill him or just to hurt him?” She replied, “Hurt him.”

That she did. While they were having sexual relations, Nikoubin blindfolded her victim and then stabbed him in the neck. Her choice of stabbing location may have been dictated by religious considerations; the Qur’an tells Muslims, “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks” (47:4).

The victim later recounted, “She turned off the light and then afterwards I started to feel a pressure on my neck, and it got sharp, so I panicked and said, ‘What the [expletive] are you doing?’ I screamed, ‘What the [expletive] are you doing?’ And I shoved her off me, you know, still yelling, like, ‘What the [expletive] are you doing?’ And then she says, ‘Sorry,’ and then she ran out of the room.”

Nikoubin told the officers that she committed this stabbing “I guess out of spite and revenge.” The officer then asked her, “What do you mean by that? Like, why?” She answered, “I mean the U.S. killed Soleimani. Lots of blood spilled. So, I feel like, it’s fair that American blood be spilled… I just felt like somebody on American soil should die because he also died.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has frequently vowed revenge for the killing of Soleimani, but has generally said that Trump, Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton would be targeted. It hasn’t said anything about random guys who meet up with girls on dating apps, but the stabbing took place near Nellis Air Base, which is linked to the drone that killed Soleimani.

Nikoubin, however, according to KLAS, has been “diagnosed with generalized anxiety order, major depressive disorder and paranoid personality disorder.” A doctor wrote, “According to clinical observation and client’s self-report, Nika’s paranoia may result in risky and unsafe behavior such as harm to self or others.”

That may be all there is to it. Or it may be that the Islamic Republic of Iran is acting with relative impunity on American soil. In this era of manifest American weakness, that wouldn’t be surprising.