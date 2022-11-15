Nap Time? Biden Unexpectedly Skips Key Dinner at G-20 Summit

Old Joe Biden was supposed to attend the gala dinner at the G-20 summit in Bali Tuesday evening. All the coolest world leaders were there, and the alleged president was supposed to be a central figure of the proceedings. Instead, he retired to his hotel room, without explanation. Why does this matter? Because not too very long ago, Old Joe brushed aside concerns about his advanced age and even more rapidly advancing dementia by telling us to watch him and see what a spry old dawg he really is. Well, we’re seeing it now.

Back in September, media sycophant Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes asked Biden: “Some people ask whether you are fit for the job. And when you hear that, I wonder what you think.” Biden responded: “Watch me.” Then he added in his inimitable semi-coherent fashion: “And it ma—, honest to God, that’s all I think. Watch me. If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then — then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you just watch and — and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I’m doing.”

Biden even claimed that his energy level impressed younger leaders: “I — I think that, you know — I don’t — when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep ’em together, I don’t have ’em saying, ‘Wait a minute, w— how — how old are you? What are you — what say?’ You know, I mean, it’s a matter of, you know, that old expression: The proof of the pudding’s in the eating. I mean, I — I — I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’ And — but I think it relates to h— how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do.”

This “watch me” business became something of a Biden talking point. In October, he said in his inimitable fumbling fashion:

Watch me. You know, am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace? Or, you know, uh, and that old joke, you know, uh, um, everybody talks about the, you know, the new seventies fifties and all that stuff, you know, I’ve, you know, could be – I — I’m a great respecter of faith. I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow. But I, you know, in terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I’m able to do, I think people should look and say, ‘Is he, c –, does he still have the same passion for what he’s doing?’ And if they think I do and I can do it, then that’s fine. If they don’t, then they should vote against me. Not against me, they should encourage me not to go. But that’s not how I feel.”

All right, Joe, we’re watching, and wondering what happened in Bali that made you go back to your room rather than don your snappy new Mao jacket and rub elbows with your globalist socialist peers. Did you have to take a nap? Did an eight-year-old girl pass by and you had to check out what type of shampoo she uses? Was there a stain on that new Mao jacket? Was there an episode of Matlock on that you absolutely could not miss? The Washington Times reported Tuesday that it was “unclear why Mr. Biden decided on the last-minute change to his schedule, which came at the end of a full day of meetings.” The Big C, however, was explicitly ruled out: “A White House official stressed that Mr. Biden does not have COVID-19, but offered little explanation for the sudden move.”

Related: Biden Is Too Old to Be President Says — the New York Times?

However, journalist Jordan Schachtel tweeted late Tuesday morning: “Looks likely they will announce that Biden has COVID again. He’s reportedly very sick again and couldn’t make dinner tonight in Bali with world leaders.” Schachtel noted that Biden has had “5 Pfizer COVID shots,” as well as “multiple regimens of Pfizer horse pills,” and has “already had COVID+ multiple times.” The White House wonk, however, insisted that Biden skipped the dinner over “nothing urgent.”

That just makes his absence even weirder. Why would Old Joe skip a key event of what he himself would insist is an important summit meeting for “nothing urgent”? Once again, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the White House, like Biden himself on so very many occasions, is not being entirely honest with us. And why should Biden’s handlers tell us the truth? The midterms showed that they pay only a small price at best for constantly lying to us. So Joe will keep on pretending to be spry and energetic, and the media sycophants will keep covering for him, and everything will continue as before. At least for now.