Why Don’t These People Ever Go Away? Nancy Pelosi Likely Staying On as House Democrat Leader

Which party will control the House after the 2022 midterm elections is still unclear, but the longer this vote-counting, or whatever is being done, drags on, the more likely it is that the Democrats will retain control. Whether the Evil Party is in the majority or the minority in the House, however, it’s looking increasingly likely that Nancy Pelosi (D-Ketel One) will continue to be its leader. On Sunday, she held out the prospect of inflicting her addled, unctuous, and Machiavellian presence upon us for yet another two years.

Newsmax reported that Pelosi “stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.” Given Pelosi’s ardent love for “our democracy,” she may just have to accede to the popular will and stick around.

Pelosi said happily that the Democrats’ chances of winning the House again are “still alive,” and that she will make her final decision about whether to return as the House Democrat leader soon. “People are campaigning and that’s a beautiful thing,” said Pelosi with her usual eloquence. “And I’m not asking anyone for anything. My members are asking me to consider doing that. But, again, let’s just get through the (midterm) election. A great deal is at stake, because we will be in a presidential election.” Yes, and after that, there will be another midterm election, and then another presidential election. Pelosi may never find it convenient to retire to enjoy her gourmet ice cream freezer at all. After all, she is only 82, which for Democrat corruptocrats these days is the very bloom of youth.

Pelosi said that she was “disappointed” that some Democrat Congressional candidates had lost but added. “Nonetheless, we still think we have a chance to win this. Nobody would have ever expected that we would be this close. Well, we expected it.” She continued, “Who would have thought two months ago that this red wave would turn into a little tiny trickle, if that at all? But we never believed that. We believed.”

Unfortunately, she wasn’t asked why the Democrats expected this. Do House Democrats know something we don’t? Beyond the House, Old Joe Biden himself expressed similar confidence going into the midterms, even as all the polls were against the Democrats. When the elections finally came, the Republicans won millions more votes than the Democrats did, but this didn’t translate into seats in the House or the Senate. Were Pelosi and Biden confident that the gerrymandering and mail-in ballots would turn the results their way no matter what?

In any case, Pelosi was also enthusiastic about Old Joe and his prospects in 2024 of winning four more years of pretending to be president: “He has been a great president and he has a great record to run on.” Yes, she really said this about President Dumpster Fire. And the assembled media sycophants got it all down while maintaining a straight face.

Newsmax notes that Pelosi “struck a deal with House members to serve for two more terms as leader — or four years — after Democrats won control of the chamber in 2018. But she hasn’t announced her plans, nor have her top two deputies, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. There has been some pressure from younger House members to pass the torch to new leaders.” Whatever they do, we know what we will be getting from them: more of the same. Open borders, galloping inflation, and increasing authoritarian measures against the freedom of speech, all wrapped in a pious package of “saving our democracy.” Nancy Pelosi has spearheaded the Democrats’ America-Last initiatives for all these years, why should she stop now?

And she’ll be there either as Speaker or as Minority Leader: “There are all kinds of ways to exert influence. Speaker has awesome power, but I will always have influence.” That’s likely so. She has had influence now for decades, and it has always been baneful. She has become a multimillionaire on a congresswoman’s salary while engaging in financial dealings that many people have found questionable, but she needn’t worry: in our two-tiered justice system in America today, she would need only fear investigation, to say nothing of prosecution, if she had an R after her name instead of a D. For Nancy Pelosi, the gourmet ice cream never runs out.