Move Over, Hunter Biden: Pelosi Takes Her Investment Banker Son Along on Taxpayer-Funded Taiwan Trip

You think Hunter Biden is bad? You’re right, he is. But in the shady-sons-of-the-above-the-law-political-elites sweepstakes, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) could be giving Old Joe Biden and his crack-addled porn hound a run for their money. Nancy’s son, Paul Pelosi, Jr., who is not a government official or a member of her staff, accompanied her on her recent nail-biting trip to Taiwan, the one that got the People’s Republic all riled up.

Oh, and young Paul happens to be involved in the lithium mining industry; Taiwan is a leading producer of lithium batteries. As with Hunter Biden’s Air Force One trip to Old Joe’s latest vacation, the question must be asked: are the political elites just mocking us now by flaunting their above-the-law status?

On Monday, Fox News’ Jesse Watters blew the whistle on Paul Pelosi, Jr.’s Taiwan trip, noting Paul Pelosi’s name “wasn’t listed as part of the official delegation.” Watters added: “They didn’t want you to know Paul went to Asia with his mom, but if you look closely at the photos, there he is, Pauly P. Jr., about as unqualified as Hunter with all the big dogs there in Asia. He was also caught by foreign photographers in Singapore and Japan.”

The establishment media, as always true to its mission of covering for corrupt Democrat politicians anytime, anyplace, anywhere, didn’t notice that Paul Pelosi was present on the taxpayer-funded junket. Watters noted acidly: “He was even wearing the same purple tie he wore when he went to Ukraine. Oh, you didn’t know he went to Ukraine?” He pointed out that Pelosi herself had taken some pains to conceal Paul Jr.’s presence: “You won’t find any trace of this on the speaker’s website because she didn’t want you to know about Pauly Jr.”

Addressing Pelosi, Watters asked: “What was your son doing there? He’s not an elected official. He’s not an advisor to Nancy. He doesn’t even live in Washington, but he was greeted as royalty by the president of Taiwan.”

Why would the president of Taiwan fawn over a private citizen, the son of an elected official? Well, as it happens, “Pauly Jr. Is on the payroll of two lithium mining companies and Asia just happens to be a lithium gold mine and Taiwan just happens to be a world leader in lithium battery production. He’s also heavily invested in Singapore’s energy sector. Wasn’t that another stop on Nancy’s trip?”

As if all that weren’t enough, Paul Pelosi, Jr. also has business interests in South Korea. “Just a few months ago,” says Watters, “his company struck up an EV battery deal there. What do you know, Nancy went to South Korea also.”

Faced with Watters’ curiosity about Paul Pelosi’s presence on the trip, Pelosi’s office took a page out of Richard Nixon’s book and stonewalled it: “We’ve been calling and emailing the speaker’s office all day to confirm this. They won’t pick up the phone or write back.” Did you think they would offer some explanation? Come on, man! The rules are for the rubes.

Nancy Pelosi is a key member of Washington’s political elite class. She doesn’t have to answer to the peasants. As long as they keep electing Democrats and sitting by passively as the elites’ gravy train keeps rolling, they have served their purpose. But our rulers, our moral superiors, certainly don’t have to account for their actions to us.

This time, however, the heat was turned up a bit high, and so finally on Wednesday, Pelosi did deign to address the question of why she brought her lithium-mining son along to lithium country and nearly provoked a world war in doing so. “His role was to be my escort,” she insisted. “Usually, we [invite] spouses, not all could come, but I was proud he was there.” She emphasized that her son didn’t engage in any business dealings during the trip. As is always the case with the Democrat elites, everything was as honest as the day is long.

This explanation rings hollow. If Pelosi were a Republican facing a hostile Justice Department and an even more hateful media, she would be barraged with questions, if not subpoenas and FBI raids, regarding her son’s presence on the trip, given the remarkable coincidence that his business coincides with leading products of two of the visited countries. But the two-tier justice system is firmly in place. Nancy Pelosi can enjoy her gourmet ice cream in serene confidence that, while Paul Jr. may generate a few indignant Fox segments, her sterling and utterly unimpeachable reputation will remain absolutely unsullied.