Gaetz Calls Hunter Biden the ‘Central Point for the Biden Crime Family’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called Hunter Biden the “central point for the Biden crime family” and claimed that Americans are “witnessing a crime spree in progress.”

Gaetz made the comments in an interview with EpochTV.

“We are now, as a result of the laptop, able to piece together travel records, text messages, emails, payments from foreign entities directly to Hunter Biden’s discussions, meetings, and associations with his father, who was in a position of great prominence as the vice president of the United States at the time,” Gaetz said on EpochTV’s Crossroads.

Gaetz believes the infamous laptop that Hunter left at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, which contained pornographic images and details about his business dealings, is probably not nearly as bad as whatever devices he’s using now.

“If this is what’s on Hunter Biden’s laptop of yesteryear, imagine what’s on the laptop he’s using right now because they haven’t stopped,” Gaetz insisted. In March, he entered the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the receipt from the computer repair shop into the congressional record.

“Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have not lived one day under Republican oversight. If we get control of the House of Representatives, this must be a central focus of ours, where we got to get the truth out before the people.”

Gaetz also noted that Joe Biden has already been proven to have lied about his knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings with China, Russia, and Ukraine while he was vice president.

“I think what’s really instructive here is that Joe Biden originally took the position that he and Hunter never discussed Hunter’s business. And now we know that was a lie,” Gaetz explained. “That was a lie based on the voicemails that we’ve recovered from Joe Biden talking about Hunter’s business deals with him. We know that as a result of photographs, where Joe Biden is with people who Hunter Biden is soliciting for money.”

Gaetz reiterated Republicans’ plans to investigate Hunter if they win control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

“Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have never been held to account. They’re both involved in this. And it’s one of the reasons I think people are going to put Republicans in charge of the House of Representatives because they want to check on the Biden family corruption,” Gaetz said.