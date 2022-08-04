Biden Moves to Protect America's National Religion

Old Joe Biden’s handlers are pulling out all the stops to keep the sacrifices to Moloch going. On Wednesday, Old Joe signed an executive order that he said, “helps women travel out of state for medical care.” Biden added that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra “is going to work with states through the Medicaid to allow them to provide reproductive healthcare for women who live in states where — where abortions are being banned in that state.” The alleged president added proudly that “just yesterday in Idaho, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to make sure that pregnant women facing serious threats to their health can get the medical care they need in Medicare-funded emergency rooms.” Abortion, it seems, must be protected and fostered at all costs, and it’s easy to see why: it’s a central element of our established religion, woke Leftism.

The First Amendment says that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” but make no mistake: we do have an established religion in the United States today. Wokeism, including sexual confusion, contempt for masculinity, erasure of femininity, hatred of children (hence the focus on abortion), and obsession with racism real and imagined (mostly the latter), is the religion that the U.S. government promotes today.

Evidence of our national religion is everywhere. There are pride flags at U.S. embassies around the world, openly “gender fluid” and transgender government officials, and fulsome praise for Leftist societal and sexual fads from officials at the highest levels, including the President of the United States himself. One thing that has become clear during the unhappy time that Joe Biden has pretended to be president is that an established religion, like religion itself, is inescapable: everyone has a religion, and every state has a state religion. Just as individuals who insist that they are atheists have some central focus and guiding force and principle in their lives — that is, something that takes the place and serves the purpose of a religion — so governments all endorse and even impose certain values. The ones ours promotes, of course, are all bad.

Biden’s handlers moved decisively to impose our established religion back on May 5, the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that it was planning to “interpret the prohibition on discrimination based on sex found in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and in the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, as amended, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly the Food Stamp Program (7 USC § 2011 et seq.), to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.” This new interpretation would mean that “state and local agencies, program operators and sponsors that receive funds from FNS must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. Those organizations must also update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.” This Biden policy required schools that received federal funding for lunch programs to endorse and promote transgenderism, including allowing biological men to use women’s bathrooms. If any school refused to comply, it would be denied federal funds.

Related: Thank Abortion Radicalism for Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

That Agriculture Department decree was just one example of a myriad of ways in which Biden’s handlers were pushing the woke agenda upon the American people. On June 15, Old Joe signed what his administration called a “historic executive order” that was designed to aid in “advancing LGTBQI+ equality during Pride Month.” The White House press office stated proudly: “President Biden believes that no one should face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love. Since President Biden took office, he has championed the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans and people around the world, accelerating the march towards full equality.” To this end, the White House announced plans to end “conversion therapy,” that is, efforts to convince young people not to be homosexual, or even to convince those suffering gender confusion that they should not seek to alter themselves through surgery and pharmaceuticals so that they could pretend to be a member of the opposite sex.

The White House proudly explained that “as a candidate, President Biden pledged to help end so-called ‘conversion therapy’ — a discredited and dangerous practice that seeks to suppress or change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQI+ people. Today, President Biden is using his executive authority to launch an initiative to protect children across America and crack down on this harmful practice, which every major medical association in the United States has condemned.” This opened the possibility that those who tried to fight the prevailing gender fantasy and madness could face criminal prosecution.

Old Joe, or the shadowy figures who are actually making the decisions in his administration, was once again moving to protect America’s established religion, rewarding the orthodox and punishing the heretical and their institutions in ways that would make the heresy less appealing and put it on the road to extinction.

The most obvious objection to this scenario, of course, is that secular (and, indeed, God-hating) Leftism isn’t generally recognized as a religion at all. Nevertheless, it very much is one, as can be seen all over, for instance in the transgender pronoun fantasies and hunt for heretics who dare to “misgender” a particular fantasist and the fervor with which supporters of abortion vowed to fight against all restrictions to the practice after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

But since this secular ideology is not understood to be a religion, it is not seen as an established creed in violation of the First Amendment, as it would be in a sane polity. If it were, then the solution to it would also be found in the First Amendment, in the prohibition of such an establishment, and provisions such as school lunch money being withheld from schools that refused to indulge insane gender faddism would be seen as establishing a religion, and accordingly ended. So would federal promotion of abortion. But don’t watch for that to happen here.