Collins, Manchin Say Gorsuch, Kavanaugh Misled Them on Abortion. AOC Wants Them Impeached.

How inevitable was this? Senators Susan Collins (R-D) and Joe Manchin (D-Mostly) are enraged at Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, claiming that both misled them as to where they stood on Roe v. Wade. And because of these alleged “lies,” wunderkind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Double Martini) is howling for their impeachment. Of course! It’s straightforward from here: impeach Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Thomas for good measure; get a few spineless Republicans to vote with the Dems and put a few Leftist ideologues on the Court; and vote 6-3 to reinstate the federal prohibition on states outlawing abortion. In today’s hyper-politicized political environment, with the Justice Department branding outraged parents terrorists and the Department of Homeland Security abortively (!) planning to stamp out “disinformation,” this scenario is not as farfetched as it should be.

Collins asserted that the Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe v. Wade was “inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon.” This is likely to be a simplistic and reductionist characterization of what Kavanaugh and Gorsuch actually said to her, as it doesn’t take a legal eagle to realize that respect for precedent is one thing, but some decisions are wrong and must be set aside no matter how old they are. If long-standing precedents are to be kept in place in any and all circumstances, then the Dred Scott decision striking down anti-slavery laws would have been unassailable, as well as the pro-segregation Plessy v. Ferguson, which was in place for 58 years, longer than Roe v. Wade.

As heedless as Collins was to all that, Manchin prattled on in a similar vein, saying that he was “deeply disappointed” in Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, and adding: “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans.” A stability based on 63 million murdered children may not be the best foundation for a healthy, well-ordered society, but on that, Manchin was silent.

Kavanaugh did say during his confirmation hearings that Roe was “important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times.” At his hearings, Gorsuch said of Roe that “a good judge will consider it as precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court.” Neither statement amounts to an affirmation that they wouldn’t vote to overturn it, but that’s what Collins and Manchin would have you believe.

So does AOC, who went on the warpath Sunday on “Meet the Press.” Using the term “conservative” loosely, AOC said: “We had two conservative senators in the United States Senate, Senator Manchin and Collins, come out with a very explosive allegation that these, several Supreme Court justices misled them in, during their confirmation hearings and in the lean lean-up to their confirmation. This is a crisis of legitimacy. We have a Supreme Court justice whose wife participated on January 6 and who used his seat to vote against providing documents that potentially led to evidence of such to investigators in Congress. This is a crisis of legitimacy, and President Biden must address that.” See how the Left’s lies build on one another: AOC invoked the Jan. 6 “insurrection” lie to buttress her case that not only Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, but Clarence Thomas constituted a “crisis of legitimacy” for the Supreme Court.

The Democrat Party’s rising star went farther than Collins and Manchin, saying of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh: “They lied….If we allow Supreme Court nominees to lie under oath and secure lifetime appointments to the highest court of the land and then issue, without basis, if you read these opinions, issue without basis, rulings that seem to undermine the human civil rights of the majority of Americans, we must see that through.” Pro-lifers have argued since Roe v. Wade was first decided that abortion undermined the “human civil rights” of the children who were aborted, but AOC didn’t pause to consider that. “There must be consequences,” she continued, “for such a deeply destabilizing action and hostile takeover of our democratic institutions. To allow that to stand is to allow that to happen, and what makes it particularly dangerous is that it sends a blaring signal to all future nominees that they can now lie to duly elected members of the United States Senate in order to secure Supreme Court confirmations, and seats on the Supreme Court.” This is the same sort of twisting of reality that was involved in the Disinformation Governance Board: the question is, who gets to decide what’s disinformation, and whether or not Gorsuch and Kavanaugh really lied? But as far as AOC is concerned, it’s self-evident that they did.

So what’s the remedy, AOC? Impeach them:

I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense. I believe violating federal law and not disclosing income from political organizations as Clarence Thomas did years ago is also potentially an impeachable offense. I believe that not recusing from cases with clear family members involved with deep violations with conflicts of interest is an impeachable offense and should be seriously considered, including by senators like Joe Manchin and Susan Collins.

AOC’s words would have more force if she were calling for, say, an investigation of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling, but her passion for justice goes only so far. Impeaching Gorsuch and Kavanaugh (oh, and Thomas) is the sole focus of her moral outrage (for now). And given the corruption of the regime, she could conceivably get her way.