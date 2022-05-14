If You're Reading This, Karine Jean-Pierre Probably Hates You. Here's Why.

Old Joe Biden’s new check-the-woke-boxes press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is a Democrat, and so it comes as no great surprise that she sees racism absolutely everywhere, and I do mean everywhere: the New York Post reported Saturday that it “looked at Jean-Pierre’s tweets between 2015 and 2020 and found a staggering 57 instances where she accused people, policies, ideas, or words of being ‘racist.’ Also, Jean-Pierre accused people and ideas she was opposed to as ‘racist’ at least 43 times in TV appearances too.” That makes an even 100 accusations of racism or twenty per year; among Democrats today, that makes Jean-Pierre a moderate.

Jean-Pierre’s chief target, of course, was Donald Trump. Jean-Pierre tweeted in February 2019: “Yes, Donald Trump has been a racist his entire adult life. And, people still voted for him.” The new press secretary no doubt believes that people still voted for the allegedly racist Trump because of “systemic racism” in the United States, for she is also an enthusiastic proponent of critical race theory.

As far as Jean-Pierre is concerned, Trump’s racism is an active menace. “Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric is dangerous,” Jean-Pierre tweeted in July 2019 in response to a tweet from Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that said: “Not only is @IlhanMN a duly elected member of Congress, and an American citizen, but she is also a mom. What kind of person would put her and her family in harms [sic] way?” Jarrett was contending that Trump had put Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) in harm’s way by criticizing her, in a manifestation of the increasingly common Leftist tendency to equate any speech criticizing Leftists with violence (as a prelude to and justification for silencing such criticism altogether).

Trump also never mentioned Omar’s race in anything he said about her, but for Jean-Pierre, his criticism was nonetheless “racist,” because essentially any criticism of a “person of color” is taken on the Left as “racism” except for criticism of non-Leftists such as Clarence Thomas and Candace Owens; criticism of black conservatives is neither racist nor incitement but a necessary expression of the prophetic voice of the marginalized. Are you getting the rules down now?

Jean-Pierre even claimed on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” in 2018, without bothering to produce a shred of evidence, that Trump was open about his racism and proud of it: “If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist, acts like a racist, it is a racist and we have a racist president in the White House who really pushes his racism like a peacock.” In January 2020, she repeated this, tweeting: “Donald Trump is the most outwardly racist President that we have seen in generations and African Americans voters aren’t blind to that. He uses his megaphone to divide people, spew racism, and give cover to white supremacists.” In 2016, Trump won six percent of the black vote; in 2020, this increased to eight percent.

Trump was by no means the only target of Jean-Pierre’s indiscriminate and counterfactual racism charges. Other “racists” she claimed to have identified included Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, and Jeff Sessions, to whom she was especially vicious: in June 2018, she tweeted: “Let’s, be clear here- the ‘zero tolerance’ policy of ripping apart immigrant families is who Sessions is….this has been one of his life goals. Sessions views brown and black people as less than, not even human. Sessions is a bigot & a racist.” Also racist in Jean-Pierre’s view are Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Fox News, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and many others.

To someone who has only a hammer, the old adage goes, every problem is a nail. To a contemporary Leftist steeped in the Left’s current prejudices, hatreds, and mythologies, everyone who opposes the Leftist agenda is a racist. Leftists have frequently demonstrated that for them, Leftism is essentially a religion: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Grey Goose) in April 2021 gave thanks to her god for laying down his life in a salvific sacrifice: “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice.” Catholic University displayed a painting of George Floyd as Jesus. The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) last October published a new hymn entitled “The Climate is Changing.” In September 2019, climate idolaters at Union Theological Seminary began worshipping potted plants as a “liturgical response to our climate crisis.”

Jean-Pierre’s reflexive charges of “racism” are also a manifestation of Leftism as a religion. The particular sect to which Jean-Pierre belongs is harshly dualistic, with the good – the people of color and their allies – on one side and the evil – the “racists” – on the other. There are no shades of gray. If you oppose the Left, you must ipso facto belong in the evil camp, and hence you are a racist. It’s a simple and all-encompassing worldview, admitting of no compromise, no concessions to the coterie of evil people: they must simply be destroyed, destroyed utterly. That the president’s handlers would choose someone with such an outlook to be press secretary sends a chill down the spine of every free American.