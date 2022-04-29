'Call Me the Mary Poppins of Disinformation’: Dig the Disinformation Czarina’s Cringeworthy Disinfo Ditty

PJ’s Rick Moran revealed Thursday that the chief of America’s new Thought Police, Disinformation Governance Board executive director Nina Jankowicz, brings a peculiar wealth of experience to her new job: she falsely claimed in 2017 that Republicans funded the notorious Steele Dossier that was a central element of the Russian Collusion hoax, and she insisted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a “Trump campaign product.” So it’s clear: this is an individual who knows all about disinformation. She also brings a certain enthusiasm to her Disinformation Governance Board job, as is clear from a video Tucker Carlson broadcast Thursday, in which Jankowicz lustily belts out a song, sung to the tune of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” denouncing disinformation.

Jankowicz herself tweeted the video on Feb. 17, 2021, with the caption, “You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation.” Affecting a poor English accent, she sang:

Information laundering is really quite ferocious It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious By saying them in Congress or in mainstream outlets so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious It’s how you hide a little lie, little lie It’s how you hide a little lie, little lie It’s how you hide a little, hide a little lie But Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine Or when TikTok influencers said COVID can cause pain They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note, and not support their lies with our wallet, voice or throat

These are our moral superiors, America! These are the guardians of acceptable opinion! Is there anyone who ever saw this video who thought it was cute or funny? Likely the only people who did were members of Jankowicz’s own social circle: far-Left members of the Washington elite, affluent, comfortable, and untroubled by the rise of authoritarianism in the U.S. because they themselves are the authoritarians.

You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eGV9lpctYn pic.twitter.com/WVQFA2bPmq — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 17, 2021

Tucker Carlson pointed out: “Now, you may have noticed if you listened carefully to the ditty that she just sang that every example of disinformation in her karaoke performance came from people who opposed Joe Biden’s policies. Is that a coincidence? Probably not. In fact, we know it’s not because Nina Jankowicz is telling [us that] all the disinformation is on the other side of the political divide.” That is no surprise, as the whole point of Jankowicz’s Disinformation Governance Board is to quash dissent by stigmatizing it as falsehood that is inimical to the life and health of “our democracy,” by which Leftists mean “Leftist hegemony in politics and culture.”

Jankowicz is a natural for her new job. Not only does her revolting disinformation ditty reveal her enthusiasm for censorship, but she has been calling for it for quite some time. On Jan. 28, 2021, she published a lengthy article in Wired entitled “Online Harassment Toward Women Is Getting Even More Insidious: From coded memes to deepfake porn, abusive disinformation campaigns are sliding past moderation tools. Platforms, Congress, and employers need to help women fight back.”

On the same day, she tweeted: “For @WIRED, I wrote about the online gendered abuse I experienced, and the attacks we tracked against @KamalaHarris, @AOC, @IlhanMN, & more. Platforms and governments aren’t doing enough. It’s time to act. Our national security and democracy are at stake.” Apparently conservative women don’t experience any online harassment; that’s only for Leftist women. Ominously, Jankowicz declared in her article that “Congress should reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and include provisions against online gender-based harassment.” If the definition of “violence” is to be redefined to include certain types of speech, the door is opened to all manner of censorship. Anything can be said to be speech that might lead to violence, including political dissent, and silenced accordingly.

The very idea of the Disinformation Governance Board is bad enough, but the fact that Biden’s handlers would put a convinced and enthusiastic fascist such as Nina Jankowicz in charge of it is even worse. Nina Jankowicz has been preparing for this moment for practically her entire professional life, and this is her chance to shine on the biggest stage of all. Her own website is labeled “Nina Jankowicz, Disinformation Expert.” Her bio at that website begins: “Nina Jankowicz is an internationally-recognized expert on disinformation.” This is her entire professional identity. There is no doubt that she is going to undertake her new duties with gusto. And that’s just one more problem with this new Disinformation Governance Board, on top of all the others.