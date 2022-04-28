Biden to Name a Fan of Disinformation as 'Disinformation Czar'

Joe Biden wants to name a woman who enthusiastically endorsed the discredited Trump dossier created by Christopher Steele and has downplayed the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s damning laptop to head up a “disinformation board” to oversee the government’s efforts to combat falsehoods.

Nina Jankowicz is an “expert” on disinformation. She should be. She’s spread enough of it around to qualify as a real, live, blue checker on Twitter. She has been an advisor to the Ukrainian government on combatting Russian disinformation and has worked for the Wilson Center studying “the intersection of democracy and technology in Central and Eastern Europe.”

It’s a shame she can’t identify American Democratic Party disinformation when it’s presented to her.

Jankowicz has been named executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Governance Board.” That’s a problem. Perhaps the number one piece of political disinformation of the last 20 years was the Steele Dossier alleging Trump was a Russian agent. She praised the author of that dossier.

Listened to this last night- Chris Steele (yes THAT Chris Steele) provides some great historical context about the evolution of disinfo. Worth a listen https://t.co/oQn5jS8tK8 — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) August 7, 2020

Washington Examiner:

Steele is perhaps best known in the United States for his anti-Trump dossier, which Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded in December 2019 played a “central and essential” role in the FBI’s effort to obtain wiretap orders against former Trump campaign associate Carter Page. Steele’s alleged main source, Igor Danchenko, was charged “with five counts of making false statements to the FBI,” which John Durham claims he made about the information he provided to Steele for his discredited dossier. Horowitz said FBI interviews with Danchenko “raised significant questions about the reliability of the Steele election reporting” and concluded that Danchenko “contradicted the allegations of a ‘well-developed conspiracy’ in” Steele’s dossier.

Jankowicz recycled the lie that the dossier started out as a Republican project. That lie was debunked by Inspector General David Horowitz, who uncovered the connection between the dossier and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

But it’s the Hunter Biden laptop where Jankowicz will get in the most trouble. She retweeted the disinformation that the laptop was a Russian plant, citing several dozen former CIA officers and intelligence professionals who decided it was fake without ever seeing it.

Newsweek:

Jankowicz tweeted during the presidential debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump that took place on October 22, 2020 and referenced the laptop. “Back on the ‘laptop from hell,’ apparently—Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op,” Jankowicz said.

She tweeted Wednesday, “For those who believe this tweet is a key to all my views, it is simply a direct quote from both candidates during the final presidential debate. If you look at my timeline, you will see I was livetweeting that evening.”

Yes, she was. But previously, she was sure the laptop was a “Trump campaign product.”

Jankowicz had spoken to the Associated Press for an article published on October 15, 2020 and reportedly said there were questions about whether the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden. “We should view it as a Trump campaign product,” Jankowicz said at the time, pointing to the involvement of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump associate Steve Bannon.

Why is Biden pretending that Nina Jankowicz is a non-partisan, neutral observer who recognizes “disinformation” from both sides? She’s nothing more than a partisan hack being put in a position to perform a partisan hit job on speech with which Joe Biden and the Democrats disagree.