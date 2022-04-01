AP: Men Perspire, Women Glow, Trump Lies, and Biden 'Misspeaks'

“Horses sweat, men perspire, but ladies merely glow,” went the Victorian adage, and in a similar vein, according to the modern-day establishment media, Donald Trump lies, but Joe Biden merely misspeaks. The Associated Press (AP), which still enjoys respect as a reliable news outlet despite the fact that it is as much of a propaganda organ for the Left as the rest of them, recently did a “fact check” on Old Joe Biden’s mendacious recent claims regarding the low cost of green energy, and instead of calling Joe out on his lies, AP covered for him. Covering for faltering Democrats is apparently job one for the media these days.

Biden stated Thursday that “if your home is powered by safer, cheaper, cleaner electricity like solar or heat pumps, you can save about $500 a month on average.” This wasn’t even close to true, and so AP tweeted on the same day: “President Joe Biden has told Americans they could save $500 a month by transitioning to renewable energy. An AP Fact Check shows he misspoke. The White House actually claims that using green energy might save people $500 a year, not per month.”

The accompanying story made Biden sound like a kindly old uncle making too many promises in an overflow of affection. “President Joe Biden vastly overpromised Thursday when he told Americans they can expect savings of $500 a month by transitioning to renewable energy,” wrote AP. “It’s possible they might save that much over a year, not per month.” Biden “overpromised,” that’s all. He loves us and wants what’s best for us, so he oversold his pet project a bit in his enthusiasm. Give the dear old man a break.

Now compare that gentle and respectful treatment of Biden with an AP Fact Check tweet from March 20, 2017: “AP FACT CHECK: President Donald Trump twists FBI Director James Comey’s words on Russia.” In another tweet from August 2020, AP said, “In opening remarks at the Republican National Convention, President Trump made misleading claims about voting fraud, and falsely asserted he was the one who ensured that people with preexisting medical issues will get health coverage. #APFactCheck”

Trump didn’t “misspeak;” he twisted words and made misleading claims and false assertions.

But Biden certainly twisted words and made misleading claims and false assertions, as AP itself demonstrated when it noted that “the average electric bill for homeowners was $115 per month in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Between 2009 and 2019, the average monthly electric bill for a U.S. homeowner never surpassed $120.” Thus saving $500 a month would be out of the question, not to mention a misleading claim and a false assertion. But AP’s “fact-checkers” looked the other way.

By now it is clear that the small army of media “fact-checkers” that have sprung up like mushrooms after a spring rain in the last few years are not really fact-checkers at all, but still more Leftist media propagandists, adding the weight of their supposedly objective evaluation to the veracity of claims made by Leftists, and impugning those made by conservatives not because they’re really false, but because they’re on the wrong side of the political divide.

Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted Thursday: “The AP is a Democrat activist organization. If a Republican politician said this, the AP would accuse him of ‘disinformation’ (lying). But when a Democrat politician says it, he ‘misspoke.’”

Still, it’s striking enough that AP would even go so far as to point out that Old Joe “misspoke.” The spate of stories about Hunter Biden’s misdeeds that have suddenly begun to appear in some of the foremost establishment media outlets also suggest that something is afoot. Have the people who are actually running the Biden presidency begun to grow tired of the charade? Have they made the decision that the time is drawing near to bring on the Kamala Harris presidency, which is sooner or later likely to be visited upon us like the next strain of the coronavirus? One would have expected loyal court sycophants such as the Associated Press to claim that every word that Biden said was true, and if you just tilt your head sideways and squint a little bit you can see it.

So is there a larger significance to the AP report on Biden misspeaking, when we know he is the most eloquent and compelling leader since FDR and anyone who thinks otherwise is a right-wing racist insurrectionist? We shall see.