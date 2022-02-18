Incredible: Las Vegas Sun Blames Republicans for the Shooting of a Mayoral Candidate by a BLM Activist

A great deal is known about Quintez Brown, who faces attempted murder charges after he shot at Louisville, Kentucky mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. As PJM’s Rick Moran noted Tuesday, Brown is “a black activist who supports ‘Pan-Africanism.’” He has been interviewed on MSNBC by Joy Reid, has been (oddly enough) an anti-gun activist, and his $100,000 bail was paid by Black Lives Matter. Despite all this, however, the Las Vegas Sun, a reliable cog in the huge Leftist propaganda machine known as the mainstream media, sees the palsied hand of “extremist Republicans” in Quintez Brown’s actions and is seizing the opportunity to denounce those unhinged right-wing extremists who are endangering us all.

Here is @JoyAnnReid interviewing the shooting suspect/BLM activist/black nationalist accused of trying to assassinate a Louisville mayoral candidate in a shooting. Quintez Brown was an anti-gun advocate in the March for Our Lives protest. pic.twitter.com/1yPM4qr1ek — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2022

Greenberg is a Democrat, which is about the only fact about this case that might lead anyone to think that Brown was a Republican, an impression that a few seconds of perusing Brown’s record would dispel. In an unsigned editorial, however, the Sun did its best to obscure that record, referring to Brown only as a “political activist” and adding: “While there’s been no indication yet that the activist had ties to any right-wing organizations, the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.”

Tom Bevan, the co-founder and president of Real Clear Politics, cried foul on Wednesday: “Holy f*ck, @LasVegasSun. This editorial was written after the alleged shooter, Quintez Brown, was identified as a left-wing BLM activist.” Did the Las Vegas Sun retract its editorial and issue a correction and an apology for smearing conservative Americans over the actions of a far-Left activist? Come on, man! This is the establishment media we’re talking about. The Sun adjusted its editorial to include a backhanded reference to the truth while perpetuating their original smear. The editorial now reads: “While it’s been reported that the activist was involved in the Black Lives Matter and gun-safety movements and there has been no indication yet that he had ties to any right-wing organizations, the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.”

“No indication yet.” Even with all the evidence of Quintez Brown’s hard-Left activism, the Sun is still hoping that it will all turn out to have been an elaborate ruse, and Brown will be unmasked as a white supremacist, MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporter. You never know what those crafty right-wingers, who are abject morons to a man, will do next, eh, Sun editors?

The Sun editorial goes on to chronicle the alleged inundation of right-wing violence all over America: “Trump drawing cheers at rallies by suggesting violence his opponents, GOP lawmakers and candidates trying to whip their followers into a frenzy with talk of taking up arms against so-called forms of ‘tyranny’ like mask mandates, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar posting an animated video showing him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, etc.”

Not a word, of course, about Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head, or Madonna saying she wanted to blow up the White House, or Robert DeNiro saying he wanted to punch Trump in the face, or Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Kamala Harris inciting Leftist violence. For Leftists such as the editorial writers of the Las Vegas Sun, none of that counts as incitement at all, because the people who were speaking were righteous and their targets evil. If someone incites violence against Trump supporters, well, they had it coming, because they dared to dissent from the Leftist agenda that is taken as the embodiment of all that is good. And if a Leftist activist shoots at someone, well, that must be the Right’s fault, too, because ultimately, everything is. The Sun editorial did grant that “not all of these threats are coming from the right,” but it invoked a study by that paragon of evenhandedness and fair play, the New York Times, to claim that “most were.” The Sun added: “That can’t come as a surprise given that so many members of the Republican Party are trying to normalize violent speech by routinely including it in their public discourse.”

This is a complete inversion of reality on a par with the recent claim that “freedom” equals fascism. The Left is at war with reality on so many fronts, it comes as no surprise that they’d see one of their own as an America-Firster once he started shooting, but it can’t last: a war on reality must be fought every minute, in so very many ways, that ultimately those who are fighting become exhausted. We can only hope.