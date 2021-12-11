Does Biden Want War with Russia? Russia Protests U.S. ‘Provocative Actions’ Over Black Sea

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday issued a statement protesting against “the military activity of the United States and NATO member states along the perimeter of Russia’s borders, including military flights and dangerous manoeuvres by naval ships.” The statement from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that “the US military and its NATO allies have gone from attempts to test the strength of our border protection system to provocations against civilian aircraft, which jeopardises the safety of the airspace and puts human lives in danger.” This leads to the inevitable question: what is Old Joe Biden trying to do? Why are he and his handlers risking a major war with one of the world’s foremost powers?

The seriousness of the situation cannot be overstated. The Foreign Ministry statement continued: “In connection with these provocative actions, on December 8, the US Embassy in Moscow received a note of protest warning about the dangerous consequences of this reckless behaviour.” How reckless? “The note enumerates recent incidents which did not end in tragedy only due to sheer luck and the quick thinking of Russian pilots and air traffic controllers.” As of this writing, the State Department has issued no response to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s allegations.

The Foreign Ministry statement came a day after Biden’s video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Biden threatened Putin with severe economic consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine. As A.J. Kaufman noted, Putin was clearly not afraid of Biden; the whole world knows that the president of the United States is weak, confused, and not even really the one who is in charge. Were Biden’s handlers trying to counter this near-universal impression of weakness by engaging in these provocative actions along the perimeter of Russian airspace? If so, it’s a stupid way to go about it. Biden’s handlers could provoke a war with a formidable power while our woke military is busy purging “white supremacists,” i.e., dissidents from the regime’s agenda, from the ranks and busying itself with social engineering instead of figuring out how to win wars.

The Russian communiqué added that “the unacceptable and dangerous activities of the aircraft operated by NATO member countries, with US and NATO military aircraft flying without radio communication or flight plans and failing to obtain air traffic control clearances, are fraught with serious risks to the safety of civil aircraft, which violates basic principles of international air navigation under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 and other international laws.”

Once again: what on God’s green earth is Joe Biden trying to do? He is playing an extremely dangerous game. It is a game, moreover, that must come naturally to Democrats by now. They have spent several years now spreading the Russian Collusion hoax, needlessly antagonizing Russia over nothing at all for the sole purpose of attempting to destroy Donald Trump. In doing so, some of the most hardcore Leftists began sounding like old Cold Warriors, finding “the Russians” behind virtually everything that went wrong (as far as they were concerned) in the American body politic, such as the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

The result of all this is friction with Russia that is entirely needless and is the direct result of the Democrats’ vicious and self-serving attempt to bring down a duly elected president. And now Biden’s handlers are making matters even worse by engaging in these “provocative actions” against the Russians, just so that they might not notice that the Biden administration surpasses even the administrations of Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter as the weakest in American history.

At the conclusion of its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a threat of its own: “Reserving the right to respond to the corresponding challenges posed by the United States and NATO members, we call for a substantive dialogue on security guarantees and a discussion of pathways to reduce military and political tensions and to prevent dangerous incidents in the air and at sea. Otherwise, all the means at our disposal will be used to prevent and neutralise emerging threats.”

The fact that the Russian Foreign Ministry even saw fit to issue this statement is a foreign policy blunder on the part of Biden’s handlers that is surpassed only by their catastrophic mishandling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Playing chicken with Russia while we have only our soft, weak, and wrongly focused woke military to back us up in the game is the height of folly. We can only hope that Old Joe and the feckless Leftist ideologues who are pulling his strings don’t get us embroiled in World War III.