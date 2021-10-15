Schiff: 'History Will Rebuke Donald Trump and Everyone Who Stood With Him'

Representative Adam Schiff (D-Crazy Eyes) appeared on MSNBC’s “Deadline” Wednesday to pronounce the grim verdict of history on the man who indelibly dubbed him “Little Pencil Neck,” Donald J. Trump. “I feel that keenly,” Schiff declared, “I am very confident history will rebuke Donald Trump and everyone who stood with him.” Schiff’s disdain for the America-First president is nothing new, but in stating it this time he confirmed yet again the Democrats’ march toward socialism, as the business about history judging people is straight out of the Marxist talking points folder.

While his use of Marxist rhetoric is striking, Adam Schiff as the arbiter and judge of whom history will rebuke is laughable. This is, after all, the man who was still insisting as late as April 2019 that there was “ample evidence of collusion” between Trump and Russia “in plain sight,” and that “the obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did. I would say in every way this is more significant than Watergate.” Despite the fact that the Democratic Congressional leadership had its knives out for Trump from the moment he declared his candidacy, no such evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice was ever presented.

Yet Schiff has never apologized for being so resoundingly on the wrong side of history in that instance. He likely believes that the inexorable tide of history will prove him correct at last. Schiff probably believes this as fervently as Leon Trotsky did in his Mexican exile, before Stalin, who was too impatient to sit back and wait for history to do its work, sent one of his minions to plant an axe blade in Trotsky’s skull. And the real flow of history will likely go as unhappily, albeit less bloodily, for Schiff as it did for Trotsky.

Marxists are materialists, so all they have is history and the pseudo-religious faith that it will eventually prove them to have been right all along. The march of time is a slow but unstoppable progression toward collectivism and socialism. That’s why Leftists like to call themselves “progressives”: They hope to fool us into thinking that their policies and recommendations are ultimately unavoidable and destined to prevail, for that is what history itself dictates, and everything is progressing in the direction they favor.

By contrast, a person who acknowledges the existence of God and hence of moral absolutes will not prattle about being vindicated (or rebuked) by history, but will be more inclined to say something to the effect of, “Win or lose, I know I was right.”

To be sure, Adam Schiff gives every indication of believing he was right. “I do think,” he asserted, “as time goes by and it will become increasingly more clear as we gain perspective on the last four years Americans will realize what a disastrous presidency Donald Trump’s was.”

Yeah, Adam, Old Joe Biden’s handlers, with their galloping inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, southern border in chaos, catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, and all the rest of it have really showed Trump how it is done! Now if we could only get back to the days of mean tweets and $1.75 gas.

Schiff continued by lamenting “how many people needlessly lost their lives during the pandemic because of his narcissism and incompetence.” He didn’t say anything about how even more have died since Old Joe’s handlers have been in charge.

Ultimately, history’s verdict would be inescapable: “I think it is only a matter of time before the fact that the emperor has no clothes is exposed and Trump and Trumpism comes crashing in on itself. These kind of fanatical movements like Donald Trump’s always ends up cratering in on themselves. Time is not going to be kind to Donald Trump. It’s not going to be kind to any of the enablers and sycophants in the Congress who upheld him during this period….I am very confident history will rebuke Donald Trump and everyone who stood with him. But we are not there yet. We are not there yet. We are going to have to work to make sure that we are moving the country forward, and we never go back to that kind of a presidency.”

Yes, horror of horrors, we can’t have an America-First presidency again, with Americans generally employed and the country standing strong in the world. That sort of thing will never do for a B-grade Marxist such as Adam Schiff. The present chaos is much more to his taste. And he’s certain to get plenty more to enjoy.